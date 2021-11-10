Northern Arizona projects to go on hiatus for winter starting Nov. 15

FLAGSTAFF – As winter season approaches, the Arizona Department of Transportation is shoring up its northern Arizona projects in anticipation of cooler temperatures and snow.

Two projects in the Flagstaff area that will shut down by Monday, Nov. 15, are the bridge replacement project on I-40 over Business 40 in west Flagstaff and the I-40 paving project from I-17 to Walnut Canyon Road. Crews are working to ensure that both lanes on I-40 in both directions will be open through the winter season.

The interchange at I-40 and Business 40, which connects to Route 66, will be fully open during the winter hiatus. Crews will return next spring to lay a final layer of asphalt on I-40 as well as paint the bridge and reseed the area.

Crews will also return next spring to continue replacing pavement on a 10-mile stretch of I-40 in east Flagstaff from I-17 to Walnut Canyon. This effort helps repair the damage done to the roadway over years of snow and ice and heavy commercial vehicles traveling along the corridor.

In the White Mountains area, the US 60/SR 260 paving project will also shut down for the winter on Monday, Nov. 15.

The Rio de Flag bridge replacement project along Historic Route 66 in front of Flagstaff City Hall is essentially complete. The bridge was replaced earlier this year using innovative methods and traffic has been utilizing the new bridge ever since. There is still more off-roadway work to be done as ADOT will continue to excavate the Rio de Flag wash next spring. This part of the project is being done in agreement with the city of Flagstaff to lay the groundwork for future city projects.