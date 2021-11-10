Datajaz Analytics Adds Power Diary to Its Lead Generation System to Help Physicians Manage Patient Demand
Turnkey Healthcare Marketing and Lead Generation Solution Created for Private Practice Solutions
Now our lead generation system not only helps book more patients, it provides an automated management solution to handle the influx of patient demand and workflow created.”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthcare marketing systems provider, Datajaz Analytics, has added Power Diary to its lead generation system to help private practice physicians automate and manage their patient demand and workflow.
Power Diary is a software as a service (SaaS) solution for practice management. It helps organize administrative tasks, streamline appointment bookings, simplify invoice creation and billing, and manage patient medical records.
"Clients rely on our lead generation system to help them book more patients, but private practice physicians and their staff are not equipped to handle the amount of patient demand and workflow created. This can be challenging for practices," said Datajaz Analytics CEO, Brett Mallory. "Power Diary solves that challenge."
"Now our lead generation system not only helps book more patients," said Mr. Mallory. "It provides an automated management solution to handle the influx of patient demand and workflow created."
About Datajaz Analytics: Datajaz Analytics is a healthcare marketing systems provider in Boston, MA. Founded in 2015, Datajaz has helped hundreds of private practice physicians improve their online performance and grow their practice.
