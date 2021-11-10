More about The agenda for the December 7, 2021 monthly Parole Board meeting is published

Submit Release
Board Meeting Agenda

December 7, 2021

Location: Parole Board Hearing Room Time: 10:00 A.M. 2 M. L. King, Jr. Drive 5th Floor, East Tower Atlanta, Georgia 30334

In lieu of in-person attendance, members of the public may choose to attend the meeting via live stream using the following link: https://www.facebook.com/GAParoleBoard.

I. Call to Order

II. Welcome/Remarks - Chairman Terry Barnard

III. Approval of Agenda

IV. Adoption of Minutes from September 14, 2021, Board Meeting

V. Old Business None

VI. New Business

A. Proposed Changes to Board Policies - Christopher Kimner, Director of Training and Investigations

B. Director’s Report - Christopher Barnett, Executive Director of Parole

VII. Public Comment - (Note: Only comments regarding matters presented to the Board during this meeting are allowed at this time. Comments on a specific offender can be made by contacting our call center at 404.656.4661.)

VIII. Adjournment

