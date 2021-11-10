Gov. Wolf Announces Winners of the 2021 Victim Service Pathfinder Awards

Today, Governor Tom Wolf announced the winners of the 2021 Governor’s Victim Service Pathfinder Awards. A Governor’s Victim Service Pathfinder Award is the most prestigious award that Pennsylvania gives to a victim service professional or program, and the 2021 awards were recently presented at the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency’s Office of Victim Services’ Pathways Conference.

Karen Widdoss, Tatiana Piper, Kelly Sagastume, Crisis Center North Mobile Advocacy Program, The Center for Inclusion Health and the team at the Domino’s Pizza in Lewistown, PA, were recognized for their work with crime victims over the past year.

“Victim service providers all across Pennsylvania do hard work every day to support victims of crime, and make a big difference in our communities,” Gov. Wolf said. “Each year, the Pathfinder Awards recognize victim service professionals who have gone above and beyond, and deserve to be honored for their notable contributions to their communities and the victim service provider field. Thank you to each of our award winners for your dedication to serving victims of crime, especially in light of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Pathfinder Survivor Activist Award was presented to Karen Widdoss, whose victimization and advocacy resulted in passed legislation that directly and positively impacts all victims of similar crimes in PA and is named “Karen’s Law”.

The Pathfinder Individual Direct Service Award was presented to Tatiana Piper of the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape (PCAR), who was responsible for creating a series of eight e-learning courses to help people better serve incarcerated survivors of sexual assault and collaborate with corrections staff.

The Pathfinder Individual Prevention, Education, Outreach Award was presented to Kelly Sagastume of Project PROTECT. In her role as Program Manager, Ms. Sagastume dedicates her time to local resource development and policy advocacy for child victims of human trafficking through the convening of the Philadelphia Juvenile Anti-Trafficking Coalition.

The Pathfinder Program Award was presented to Crisis Center North Mobile Advocacy Program, located in Pittsburgh, PA, which partners with nine distinct locations throughout Pittsburgh to offer confidential services to victims in safe and convenient locations.

The Pathfinder Allied Service Professional Award was presented to The Center for Inclusion Health in Pittsburgh, PA. A program of the Allegheny Health Network, The Center provides services to diverse and disenfranchised populations. Program areas include: Addiction Medicine; Homeless Health Care; Positive Health Clinic, which offers HIV rapid testing and comprehensive care; Healthy Food Center to address food insecurity; Transgender Healthcare; and medical services for immigrants and refugees. Through these efforts, they have focused on creating programs to remove barriers to care for patients.

Finally, the Pathfinder Community Service Award was presented to the team at Domino’s Pizza Store #4879 in Lewistown, PA. This particular store has played a crucial role in the difficult healing journey of one specific family who are survivors of a domestic violence homicide that left six children in the custody of their grandmother. This Domino’s store has provided dinner for this family every Thursday evening for the past 17 months.

To learn more about each awardee’s story and journey, please click on the below video(s):

Pathfinder Awards Ceremony