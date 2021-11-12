Cory Driscoll Releases New Single “All Great Love” off Upcoming LP ‘Eureka Springs’
EINPresswire.com/ -- Accomplished singer-songwriter Cory Driscoll is excited to share the first track off of his upcoming concept album. The new single, titled “All Great Love”, comes off the Jacksonville artist’s newest full-length project, ‘Eureka Springs’, which is scheduled for a Spring 2022 release. The album sees Driscoll collaborating with nine other musicians located all across the U.S., each recording their performances from their own remote locations in reaction to the current pandemic. Watch the new music video for “All Great Love” at the link found here.
The songs on 'Eureka Springs' were initially written in 2019, with the intention originally being to record in Cory’s studio with his bandmates. Adapting to the realities of COVID is what would ultimately lead to a remote yet uniquely collaborative approach to bringing these songs to life.
Speaking about “All Great Love”, Driscoll shares, “‘It’s about accepting the inevitability of all endings and learning to appreciate any time you see eye to eye with anyone, whether it’s the first or last time. I wanted to make a love song about an ending that wasn’t sad, but celebratory. I think the song is quite successful but the video by Nicolas Lorini is especially so.
The lyrical and structural narrative of Eureka Springs follows a father journeying with his child to the American Heartland in search of redemption and understanding after divorce. “All Great Love” closes Side A with a spirit of understanding before the salvation of Side B begins.
For more on Cory Driscoll, visit his Instagram or check out https://linktr.ee/cory_driscoll
David McDonald
