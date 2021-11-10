First In The Industry, TengoInternet WiFi Network Manager App Makes WiFi Management Simple

TengoInternet introduces its WiFi Network Manager, a mobile app designed to provide a comprehensive WiFi management platform for property managers and staff.

The app lets managers take our web-based WiFi management dashboard with them anywhere they go and allows them to stay connected to what’s happening with their WiFi network from their mobile device.” — Eric Stumberg

AUSTIN, TX, USA, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TengoInternet, a leading provider of connectivity in the outdoor hospitality industry, introduces TengoInternet WiFi Network Manager, its new WiFi management app to simplify its customers’ WiFi management experience.

On the cusp of its 20-year anniversary, TengoInternet has been steadfast in its commitment to designing, building, and supporting outdoor connectivity solutions guaranteed to work. Over the years, Tengo has honed its ability to apply its proprietary formula to create custom solutions with ongoing monitoring, management, and support for campgrounds, RV parks and resorts, marinas, manufactured housing communities, state parks, etc.

“The app lets busy property managers take the functionality of our WiFi management dashboard with them anywhere they go,” said Eric Stumberg, CEO and Co-Founder of TengoInternet, “and allows them to stay connected to what’s happening with their WiFi network directly from their mobile device.”

Innovative features on the TengoInternet WiFi Network Manager app include:

-Status. See the status of your WiFi network, tickets, and guests currently connected.

-Solutions. Reference your guest experience settings and current network solutions.

-Insights. Gain insight into historical user and data usage as well as network uptime.

-Help. Get help when you need it by calling the Tengo support team or by creating a ticket directly within the app.

In addition to the enhanced experience, a management group layer has been built into the app for managers who own or manage multiple properties so it’s one easy interface to see what’s happening at each of their properties.

Continually transforming the industry and with a focus on connecting its customers and their guests for success, the TengoInternet WiFi Network Manager mobile app supports property managers by giving them functionality at their fingertips, when they need it, so they can focus on their day to day.

Current customers can join the waitlist here. If TengoInternet isn't currently serving your property and you'd like to discuss your connectivity needs, schedule a consultation today with a Tengo Solutions Specialist.