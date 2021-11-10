Collagen Casing Market to Reach USD 2,858.23 MN, Globally, Featuring Key Companies SELO, DCW, FABIOS
Stratistics MRC report, Collagen Casing Market Forecasts to 20278– Global Analysis Application, Key Players, Types, End User and By GeographyGAITHERSBURG, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Collagen Casing Market is accounted for $1,590.74 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $2,858.23 million by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. The significant shift in the consumer’s preference towards healthy diet pattern, especially among millennial and the growing popularity of synthetic collagen casing at the global level is driving the market growth. Some of the key players profiled in the Collagen Casing Market include Devro PLC, Oversea Casing Company, Fibran Group, LEM Products, Nippi Collagen NA Inc., Viscofan Group., Huon Distributors Pty Ltd., SELO, DCW and FABIOS SA.
The Global Collagen Casing Market is majorly driven by the surge in consumer preference for meat-based snacks and products, technical development in collagen, and increasing disposable incomes supporting the expenditure power on food, and dynamic food habits. The edible segment is growing at a highest CAGR owing to highly consistent, durable while smoking and stuffing processes and remarkable advantages such as easy to use, enhances safety level, and lowers the production cost. Europe dominated with a significant market share due to changing lifestyle of consumers in Europe has led to an augmented demand for healthy and nutritional products, the huge demand for sausages among the population, and the growth in the food industry. North America market is growing at a highest CAGR owing to the urbanized food industry, enormous utilization of processed meat products, and increasing utilization of casings with growing popularity.
Browse the complete report with data tables and figures here:
The report examines the Global Collagen Casing Market. This research report provides detailed insights into the key factors required to demonstrate the market's growth. This report gave an insight into prominent growth drivers, restraint factors, challenges, opportunity analysis, trends, and several other essential factors, including geographical outlook, current, and future competitive landscapes, and market vendors. Moreover, this report provides a detailed analysis of market sizes, segments, and determinants for the dominant categories in the market.
The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the Collagen Casing Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2025 along with a forecast from 2020 to 2028 based on revenue.
