Nut Products Market to Reach USD 2.74 BN By 2028 | Growth Opportunities with American Almond, ASM Foods AB, Blue Diamond
Stratistics MRC report, Nut Products Market Forecasts to 20278 – Global Analysis Application, Key Players, Types, End User and By GeographyGAITHERSBURG, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Nut Products Market is accounted for $1.50 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $2.74 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The rising health awareness led to evolving dietary patterns and robust growth projections for the bakery and confectionery sectors are the factors driving the market growth. However, the fluctuating costs for nuts are hampering the market growth. Some of the key players profiled in the Nut Products Market include Almendras Llopis S.A.U., American Almond, ASM Foods AB, Barry Callebaut USA, LLC, Blue Diamond Growers, Callebaut, Kanegrade, Kondima, Lemke, Moll Marzipan GmBH, Mount Franklin Foods, Olam International, Puratos, Royal Nut Company, and Stelliferi & Itavex S.P.A.
Browse the complete report with data tables and figures here:
The Global Nut Products Market is majorly driven by rising health awareness led to evolving dietary patterns, expanding application spectrum for nuts and derivatives, and emerging economies as global hotspots for investments in the global market. The nut pastes/marzipan pastes/persipan pastes segment is growing at a highest CAGR due to the increasing consumer awareness of the nutritional properties and technology developments. North America dominated with a significant market share due to growing demand for healthy & nutritive snacks in the countries such as Canada and the U.S. and presence of major nut product producers in the countries of the region. Europe market is growing at a highest CAGR due to the high demand for natural and low-sugar ingredients, and food products in the region.
