HANGAR12 Wins National Consumer Brand Activation Award
Association of National Advertisers recognizes HANGAR12 with the Silver Reggie Award for 2021
We are proud to win our second REGGIE award”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 39th Annual ANA REGGIE Awards recently showcased the most innovative, impactful, and groundbreaking brand activation campaigns of 2021. More than 200 judges — industry experts at Director/VP level or higher — scored HANGAR12 and other entries based on marketing strategy, concept originality, campaign execution, and results.
— Kevin Keating, President of HANGAR12
The agency's "Great String Cheese Debate" campaign won the National Consumer Brand Activation Marketing Silver Award. On behalf of their national brand, they answered the question, should you Chomp or Peel string cheese? Even though more people said they peel their string cheese, everyone agreed that “Your Way is the Right Way!
USA-based HANGAR12 specializes in marketing Consumer Package Goods (CPG) brands through digital marketing and advertising, consumer promotions, social media, and shopper marketing.
Since 1983 the REGGIE Awards have been the premier industry awards program recognizing the best brand activation marketing campaigns activated by brands and agencies. The name – REGGIE – was originally chosen because it symbolizes results by "making the cash register ring" with consumers. Thousands of entries were submitted from around the globe. And HANGAR12's campaign was second only to P&G.
ABOUT HANGAR12
HANGAR12 is a leading independent brand marketing agency for regional, national and global Consumer Package Goods (CPG). They believe that everything starts with the consumer. That’s their only rule. HANGAR12’s Consumer First® approach enables collaboration with consumers throughout the creative process to ensure successful activation of the brand. HANGAR12 specializes in marketing CPG brands through digital advertising and marketing, consumer promotions, social media and shopper marketing, as well as being one of the best consumer-centric marketing agencies. HANGAR12 continues to rank as a top marketing agency in the U.S. for over 10 years. They employ both agency and brand-side marketing experts to craft brilliant solutions to grow brands by engaging consumers… everywhere. HANGAR12 has been leading with this approach for years on highly recognizable brands in the food & beverage, snacks, candy, retail and home & office categories. Learn more at www.Hangar12.com.
ABOUT THE ANA
The ANA's (Association of National Advertisers) mission is to drive growth for marketing professionals, for brands and businesses, and for the industry. Growth is foundational for all participants in the ecosystem. The ANA seeks to align those interests by leveraging the 12-point ANA Masters Circle agenda, which has been endorsed and embraced by the ANA Board of Directors and the Global CMO Growth Council. The ANA's membership consists of more than 1,600 domestic and international companies, including more than 1,000 client-side marketers and nonprofit fundraisers and 600 marketing solutions providers (data science and technology companies, ad agencies, publishers, media companies, suppliers, and vendors). Collectively, ANA member companies represent 20,000 brands, engage 50,000 industry professionals, and invest more than $400 billion in marketing and advertising annually. Learn more at www.ana.net/brand-activation.
Kevin Keating
HANGAR12
+1 312-870-9101
email us here
The Great String Cheese Debate - Right Is Right