Massachusetts RMV Must Pause Transactions

Saturday, November 13 and Sunday morning, November 14, during Technology Upgrade

Due to migration to new infrastructure platform, no vehicle inspections, no transactions possible on Mass.gov/RMV during that time

BOSTON- The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) is announcing transactions will not be possible on Saturday, November 13, and Sunday morning, November 14, as the RMV is migrating to a new infrastructure platform. No online transactions can be conducted from 1:00 a.m. on Saturday to 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, no vehicle inspections can occur, and business partners will be unable to perform transactions.

“The pause in conducting transactions is a necessary step in order for the Registry to be successful in migrating to a new infrastructure platform,” said Registrar Colleen Ogilvie. “We apologize to customers who are inconvenienced and encourage the public to take advantage of transaction opportunities and vehicle inspections at another time.”

The RMV respectfully asks customers and business partners to process Registry transactions on Sunday, November 14, after 12:00 p.m.

The RMV is migrating to a new infrastructure platform that better manages customer service delivery and for an improved technology performance.

While the migration occurs:

No web transactions, no myRMV online transactions, and no online access to the RMV system will be available, and

No motor vehicle inspections can occur.

Every effort has been made by the RMV to minimize the impact to customers and business partners.

Drivers who have an inspection sticker expiring in November are encouraged to take their vehicle to an inspection station prior to November 13th or wait until November 15th. In addition, anyone seeking to conduct an online transaction will find more than 40 transactions are possible on Mass.gov/RMV, outside of the migration transaction pause. Registry customers who are members of AAA may also conduct many transactions at an AAA branch office in Massachusetts outside of the time period for this migration.

###

###