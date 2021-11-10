LUNARLY ENGAGES INFLUENCERS TO PROMOTE HOLIDAY GIFT GIVING
Monthly subscription box and online marketplace promotes self-care and plant-care for memorable, mindful gifting that lasts.COLUMBUS, OH, USA, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lunarly, the monthly subscription box that promotes self-care and plant-care with specially curated houseplants and ritual items, has announced it will begin working with a targeted group of Instagram influencers to promote the brand online through the holiday season.
Beginning in early November, Lunarly will launch a campaign marketing its monthly subscription box -- which is sent in conjunction with each new moon -- and items from its “Moon Market.” Lunarly’s offerings are all selected to help people achieve personal wellness by developing and maintaining intentional self-care practices.
The Instagram personalities chosen for the campaign reflect the diversity of the Lunarly audience, whose interests encompass beauty, health, astrology, mindfulness, plants and more. They are:
Lisa Fergus @balancinglisa -- focusing on yoga, meditation and plant-based eating
Brittany Giles @fitxbrit -- Dallas-based mindset creative and blogger
Mac Guerreiro @embodyingmysticalmac -- host of the Mystical Mac podcast
Beca Halm @beccahalm -- owner of Little Bird Bamboo baby clothing
Khakan Iqbal @_king_of_kings_25 -- big&tall/plus size menswear influencer
Jordan Loew @jo_loew-- fitness/health/biohacking/skincare expert
Korinne Osterhoudt @adventureofafoodie -- host of The Knockout Podcast
Layne Padilla @mamaincolour -- fashion, parenting and social justice blogger
Tara Simone @magically_tarasimone -- manifestation coach
StaiSean Lyew @staisean -- NYC-based DJ and fitness coach
Lacey Sullivan @laceyautumnbrooke -- stationary RV’er and homesteader
Kymmo Guiang Valenton @kymmoguiangvalenton -- wellness and skincare advocate
Deidra Wilson @soul_fit_madre -- fitness influencer also known as “Coach Curvy”
Regarding the decision to launch the brand’s first influencer campaign, Sadie Oldham, Lunarly’s Brand Director, said, “We want to tap into the focus and loyalty of those online who are attuned to the values of Lunarly. They will be terrific partners in sharing our message of empowered self-care and an easy way to give meaningful holiday gifts that last.”
Lunarly is a monthly subscription box that arrives before each new moon -- an auspicious time to create new beginnings and set intentions. Every hand-packed box contains an array of thoughtful items like specially-curated plants or bespoke candles, wellness products, tools for self-reflection, and more, all of which help the lucky recipient to cultivate self care and growth on every level. Lunarly can be gifted as a one-time box, or via a 3- or 6-month subscription. Lunarly’s Moon Market features individual items, which range in price from $5 to $75, that are designed to help people improve intention setting, elevate their home or work environment, and practice mindfulness. Please visit www.lunarly.com for more information.
Susan Mallory
Masters Mallory Communications
+1 551-404-3963
Susan@MastersMallory.com