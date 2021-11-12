Abyde and Nebraska Medical Association join forces to deliver simplified compliance solutions

Abyde offers a stress-free HIPAA Compliance Software

Our partnership with Abyde is a testament to our dedication to ensure that our members have access to the tools and resources they need to navigate through the complexities of HIPAA and cybersecurity” — NMA Executive Vice President Amy Reynoldson

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abyde is excited to announce a new partnership with the Nebraska Medical Association (NMA) as the NMA’s preferred HIPAA compliance vendor. Together, Abyde and the NMA will deliver the necessary education and resources to help even more of Nebraska's independent healthcare providers achieve complete HIPAA compliance.

The use and reliance on technology continues to evolve within the healthcare sector, bringing a rise in cyberattacks and data breaches right along with it. These industry trends place an ever-increasing importance on having a strong cybersecurity and compliance program in place to help protect healthcare organizations and sensitive patient data. Through this partnership, Abyde aims to provide Nebraska’s medical practices with the tools needed to identify, safeguard and mitigate the risks associated with a healthcare data breach. .

Abyde’s software solution is the easiest way for any sized medical practice to implement and sustain comprehensive HIPAA compliance programs. Abyde’s revolutionary approach guides providers through mandatory HIPAA requirements such as the Risk Analysis, HIPAA training for doctors and staff, managing Business Associate Agreements, customized policies, and more.

“We are thrilled to team up with the Nebraska Medical Association to help educate and protect their members from the evolving challenges HIPAA presents to their practices,,” said Matt DiBlasi, President of Abyde. “In providing our industry-leading support and solutions, we will help more of Nebraska’s independent providers experience the peace of mind that comes with being protected and compliant.”

“Our new partnership with Abyde is a testament to our dedication to ensure that our members have access to the tools and resources they need to navigate through the complexities of HIPAA and cybersecurity, as well as access to a complete HIPAA compliance solution,” said NMA Executive Vice President Amy Reynoldson. “We are thrilled to be working with Abyde towards our common goal of safeguarding Nebraska’s medical practices and patients.”

About Abyde

Abyde (Tampa, FL) is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing HIPAA compliance for medical professionals. Launched in January 2017, Abyde was formed with the idea that there could exist an easier, more cost-effective way for healthcare providers to comply with government-mandated HIPAA regulations. For more information on Abyde visit abyde.com.

About Nebraska Medical Association

The Nebraska Medical Association was founded in 1868 and represents nearly 2,500 active and retired physicians, residents, and medical students from across Nebraska. The NMA’s mission is to serve physician members by advocating for the medical profession, for patients, and for the health of all Nebraskans. For more information on NMA visit nebmed.org.