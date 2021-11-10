McVeigh Global Meetings and Events Announces Expansion into Canada
MGME acquires PRIME Event PartnersNEW YORK, NY, USA, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- McVeigh Global Meetings and Events (MGME), award-winning corporate meetings and events company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of PRIME Event Partners, a leading Canadian full-service event management company. This move expands on MGME’s global presence, with offices in Toronto and Vancouver, bringing new growth opportunities and enhanced service capabilities to clients across North America and around the world.
“We are very excited to welcome the PRIME team to our family,” says Jeff Guberman, CEO of MGME. “The acquisition of PRIME builds on our global business strategy with an incredible team that brings depth of experience in life sciences, financial services, IT/telecom and automotive sectors along with a history of award-winning incentive and conference programs.”
PRIME Event Partners has earned numerous industry awards throughout its 30-year history, including the prestigious SITE Crystal and ICE awards. The company, now a wholly owned subsidiary of McVeigh Global Meetings and Events, will continue to operate as PRIME Event Partners. MGME plans to expand on PRIME’s existing operations starting with a new Toronto office.
“Our alignment with MGME enables us to bring more resources, creativity and innovation for the continued benefit of our clients,” says Jonathan Buchwald, President and CEO of PRIME. “Our team members are eager to be joining forces with MGME and establishing more impactful ways of serving our combined customer base.”
MGME also recently announced the addition of industry veteran Alissa Hurley to their management team. Alissa will be responsible for the overall management of the Canadian entity as Vice President, Canada. Jonathan Buchwald will continue as an advisor to the organization.
MGME is a portfolio company of private equity firm Infocommerce Partners.
About McVeigh Global Meetings and Events
McVeigh Global Meetings and Events, LLC (MGME) is an award-winning, top 25 provider of innovative meeting management, creative services and event production solutions serving a full spectrum of industries. Our team of event strategists, designers, producers and project managers are passionate about creating human connections. For over 30 years, we have been creating human connections in over 70 nations across the globe. For more information visit https://www.mcveigh.com/.
About PRIME Event Partners
Established in 1991, PRIME Event Partners is an award-winning event management company specializing in creating ‘Best-Ever’ business events and ‘Amazing’ group travel for medium-to-large companies and governments. PRIME brings people together to energize them with creative learning and growth initiatives that inform, build culture, relationships, and celebrate accomplishments. For more information, visit https://primeeventpartners.com/.
About Infocommerce Partners
Infocommerce Partners (ICP) is a private equity firm based outside of Boston, MA that pursues a specific and differentiated investment strategy. The firm focuses on making control investments in high growth services companies including information and media services, technology enabled services, and healthcare services at the small end of the middle market. ICP targets companies with a history of revenue growth, high operating margins and reasonable capital requirements and specializes in buying and building companies in partnership with the existing owners or management teams. (www.infocommercepartners.com).
