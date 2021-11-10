Evercity launches sustainability measurement and investment platform at COP26
Evercity launched a digital platform for sustainability measurement and investment at the UN Climate Change Global Innovation Hub at COP26 in Glasgow.GLASGOW, UK, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evercity launched a digital platform for sustainability measurement and investment at the UN Climate Change Global Innovation Hub at COP26 in Glasgow. The platform streamlines end-to-end sustainable finance lifecycle making it easier, cheaper and more transparent for both issuers and investors. The ultimate goal of Evercity platform is to make sustainable finance accessible to retail investors and SMEs in developing countries.
Sustainable finance is a $15 trillion market showing significant growth amid the climate crisis. However, it is still not yet accessible to the most in need - SMEs from developing countries. They lack specific knowledge and resources needed to issue green bonds and carbon credits. At the same time sustainable investors don't have access to real economy impact data and are exposed to greenwashing.
Evercity is solving these problems by automation of structuring, issuance, monitoring and reporting processes. The platform integrates monitoring tools (IoT sensors and satellites) that collect physical ESG risk and impact data. It is then being refined according to global standards and visualized on an interactive map. Data is stored on the low-carbon blockchain to ensure ultimate transparency and immutability.
Evercity platform utilizes open-source Sustainable Finance Protocol that enables issuance of fully traceable sustainable assets (bonds, loans, carbon credits) on the blockchain with 10x times cost reduction. It also creates a golden source of truth for all stakeholders. Additionally, Evercity platform allows EU Taxonomy screening for companies and asset managers, automates green finance framework creation and reporting.
Liza Romanova, Evercity founder and COO:
"With my co-founder Alexey, we have been working for over 10-years on developing digital innovations for global sustainability leaders. We have been collaborating with the UN since 2017, when we facilitated the world's first carbon credit transaction on the blockchain. This experience was used by Evercity to make sustainable finance simple, cost-efficient and transparent."
About Evercity
Evercity is a Berlin-based sustainability measurement and investment platform. Its mission is to accelerate global finance flows into projects and innovations needed to attain UN Sustainable Development Goals. Earlier this year Evercity graduated from Techstars & ABN AMRO Future of Finance accelerator and became a finalist of the Global Fintech Hackcelerator by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Evercity is raising a seed round to expand sales and receive virtual asset service provider status.
