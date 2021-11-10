Craftbot is revolutionizing the slicer software market with the release of Craftware PRO
The new PRO version of Craftware software helps users increase productivity, improve print quality, and maximize efficiency
With the addition of our revolutionary slicing software, Craftbot now has a complete 3D ecosystem. Our continuous evolution is important as we shape the future of the 3D printer industry.”HUNGARY, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As one of the most compelling 3D printer manufacturers in 2021, Craftbot has launched a revolutionary new version of their slicer software called Craftware PRO. The software offers new functions to help both industrial users and 3D enthusiasts in increasing print productivity while simultaneously improving print quality, productivity, and efficiency. Craftbot will debut the new software at the Formnext 2021 trade show from November 16 to 19, 2021, recognized as the leading trade fair for additive manufacturing.
— Csaba Mákos, Chief Executive Officer, Craftbot
The team at Craftbot designed the software with the goal of revolutionizing the slicer software market by providing its users maximum freedom in parameter optimization and slicing process customization. The multiple new features of the Craftware PRO include:
• Automated pre-settings: giving a user friendly, easy-to-use and compact workflow experience.
• Increased effectiveness to save time and money: smart features allow users access to achieve the highest level of efficiency by reducing print time and filament consumption.
• Personalized tools: new lightweight CAD functions allow users to modify and personalize objects in different ways, elevating the print preparation experience.
• Intelligent IDEX print performance: enabling users to get the maximum performance out of their IDEX printers.
“With the addition of our revolutionary slicing software to our portfolio, Craftbot now has a complete 3D ecosystem to offer the industry,” said Csaba Mákos, Chief Executive Officer, Craftbot. “Our continuous evolution is important as we intend to shape the future of the 3D printer industry.”
Since its humble beginnings as a startup in Hungary over five years ago, Craftbot has earned a first-class reputation for their manufacturing reliability and easy-to-use desktop 3D printer systems. Since then, the multi-award-winning Craftbot 3D printers have set the standard in the desktop segment of the industry for print quality and performance for both beginners and advanced users.
The key driver of Craftbot’s success in developing user-friendly, reliable printers is listening and innovating based on customer feedback to continuously improve. This has led to the Craftbot Plus being awarded by 3D Hubs as the Best Plug N’ Play 3D Printer consecutively for 2016, 2017, and 2018, and to the creation of one of the largest build volume desktop IDEX printers, the Flow Generation IDEX XL.
Craftbot has demonstrated a proven track record while enhancing its leadership position as a global manufacturer and innovator in the Additive Manufacturing industry. On top of having an easy-to-use professional software line, the company has recently added engineering services to their portfolio, responding to the increasing demand of its userbase.
As leaders promoting change, Craftbot has already cooperated with several companies and customized their 3D printing offering to solve real-world cases for various top-tier fashion, educational, and medical/dental partners.
About Craftbot Ltd. (formerly CraftUnique)
Craftunique is a developer and manufacturer of desktop 3D printers and of the new Craftbot Flow Generation with manufacturing in Budapest and offices in the United States, Canada and UK. Founded in 2014, the company has developed over ten award-winning 3D printers and has sold over 16,000 units worldwide. CraftUnique's innovative and entrepreneurial DNA has earned it a spot among the top 3D printer manufacturers in the world. With more than 45 sales partners worldwide, CraftUnique offers a complete 3D printing solution through its hardware, accessories, software, filament and support services. The Craftbot 3D printers are known for being user-friendly, reliable and high-quality products with a 5-year warranty. For more information, visit www.Craftbot.com
