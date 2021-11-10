Lifestyle Communities (LC) Breaks Ground On First Texas Community
Today, LC celebrated the groundbreaking for LC Pflugerville -a new, dynamic mixed-use community.
It is a deep honor to mark this moment in time. We worked closely with the City of Pflugerville to design a community that will enrich the neighborhood and the lives of those who live here.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Lifestyle Communities (LC) commemorated the commencement of construction on its first Austin, TX project, LC Pflugerville – a new, dynamic mixed-use community that celebrates and honors the area’s history, while meeting the ever-evolving needs of its residents and guests. The 1,050-unit multifamily development is located just west of the Stone Hill Town Center.
— Bo Brownlee, Chief Development Officer
“We join neighborhoods for the long-term and, as such, we choose our development opportunities thoughtfully.” said Bo Brownlee, Chief Development Officer and General Counsel. “It is a deep honor to mark this moment in time. We worked closely and carefully with the City of Pflugerville to design a community that will enrich the neighborhood and the lives of those who live here.”
The initial phase of LC Pflugerville will feature 409 multifamily apartment homes and a full offering of hospitality amenities with shared spaces focused on bringing people together. Plans include a restaurant -- The Goat -- a lively social space that offers genuine hospitality through food, drink, gaming, fandom, competition, live music and leisure. The community will also include a wellness center as well as a co-working space, all which have been designed to be shared among residents and neighbors to engage, connect and create.
“We design our communities with connection and participation at the core. It’s why we have shared spaces and amenities in the heart of our communities,” said Chad Thompson, Chief Home & Hospitality Officer. “We then empower our team members to build meaningful connections with residents to foster a genuine sense of home and hospitality.”
Delivery of first units is planned for the end of 2022 while the completion of the first Phase is scheduled for late 2024.
