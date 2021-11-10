Northwood University to Host Johan Norberg for Corporate Welfare Discussion

Johan Norberg, author, lecturer, and documentary filmmaker.

Northwood University Hosts Johan Norberg for Corporate Welfare Discussion

Northwood University is pleased to welcome Swedish author, lecturer, and documentary filmmaker Johan Norberg to campus next week for an enlightening discussion, "Corporate Welfare: Where's the Outrage?"

Norberg, the executive editor for Free To Choose® Network, and a Senior Fellow at the Cato Institute in Washington D.C. and the European Centre for International Political Economy in Brussels will speak at 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 11 in Northwood's Griswold Lecture Hall. Northwood is committed to serving the greater Midland community and beyond and welcomes all those who would like to attend this free event.

Norberg will personally introduce his documentary "Corporate Welfare: Where's the Outrage?" This impactful video examines topics ranging from Tax Increment Financing (TIF) and big oil subsidies to government policies and tax breaks for big businesses. After the program, Norberg will also entertain questions from the audience. "Many government programs begin with good intentions, but they result in unintended consequences," says Norberg. "From what I've observed, it's better to let the economy evolve in its natural way, rather than rely on government intervention."

The event is sponsored by Northwood University's McNair Center for the Advancement of Free-Enterprise and Entrepreneurship, a premier think-tank generating information focused on the study, advocacy, and expansion of the market process and the creation and cultivation of entrepreneurs.

Northwood economics professor Dale Matcheck will introduce Norberg and serve as moderator. "Our students will benefit from the ability to interact with and learn from a free-market thought-leader of Mr. Norberg's caliber. His talk should prove to be thought-provoking and enlightening. Mr. Norberg gets beyond the surface on policy issues to the fundamental issues at hand. It's a must-attend event for anyone interested in what's going on with welfare at the corporate level," said Matcheck.

Norberg has been a writer and host of nearly a dozen documentaries for public television through Free To Choose Network, including "Free or Equal?"; "Economic Freedom in Action"; "Power to the People"; "The Real Adam Smith"; "Sweden: Lessons for America?"; and "Corporate Welfare: Where's the Outrage?" For two years, Norberg concurrently hosted a weekly online series, "Dead Wrong®," which cleverly dispelled commonly heard statements, myths, and opinions about free-market principles. He is currently developing a new online series, launching soon.

He has written books on a broad range of topics, including global economics and popular science. His book, In Defense of Global Capitalism, has been published in more than 25 countries. "Progress: Ten Reasons to Look Forward to the Future" was called "a blast of good sense" by The Economist, and a "book of the year" in The Guardian, The Economist, and The Observer.

Norberg has received several awards for his work, including the Distinguished Sir Antony Fisher Memorial Award from the Atlas Foundation, the Walter Judd Freedom Award, the Julian Simon Memorial Award, and the gold medal from the German Hayek Stiftung, that year shared with Margaret Thatcher. He received his M. A. in the History of Ideas from the University of Stockholm.



