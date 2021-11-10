Real Estate Weekend Miami Conference Announces Le Rouge Miami as Official After Party Venue

Real Estate Weekend Miami 2021 Le Rouge Miami Le Rouge Miami Logo

Real Estate Weekend Miami 2021 Conference Announces Le Rouge Miami as Official After Party Venue in Miami's Wynwood Art District

Le Rouge is the perfect upscale venue for our after party at Real Estate Weekend 2021. Located in Miami's Wynwood Art District, the indoor/outdoor venue will provide guests with an amazing experience.” — Kyle Hiersche (CEO of Real Estate LIVE Events)

MIAMI, FL, USA, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Estate Weekend Miami 2021 has announced the official after party for the conference on December 11th at the upscale venue Le Rouge in Miami's Wynwood Art District. The after party begins at 7pm with live music, a DJ, and a VIP lounge with complimentary drinks for VIP Pass Holders.

Kevin O’Leary from ABC’s Shark Tank and CNBC’s Money Court will be the keynote speaker at the conference which takes place December 10th-12th at the Hyatt Regency Miami. Real Estate Weekend welcomes Real Estate Agents, Mortgage Loan Originators, House Flippers, and Real Estate Investors for a series of networking mixers, conference panels, and a yacht cruise with complimentary brunch and open bar.

New panelists announced include real estate experts such as Manny Angelo Varas (CEO of MV Group), Natalia Karayaneva (CEO of Propy), Craig Studnicky (CEO of RelatedISG), Adriana Vargas Hernandez (The Queen of Pre-Construction), and Nicholas Hiersche (Mortgage Calculator & Follow The Lead Marketing Agency). More panelists are being added each week leading up to the weekend of the event. Melitsa Waage (Founder of Epic Talks) and Kyle Hiersche (CEO of Real Estate LIVE Events) will be among the hosts of the panels and events.

To attend Real Estate Weekend Miami 2021 register at https://realestateweekendmiami.com/

