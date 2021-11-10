Submit Release
News Search

There were 759 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,250 in the last 365 days.

Real Estate Weekend Miami Conference Announces Le Rouge Miami as Official After Party Venue

Real Estate Weekend Miami 2021

Le Rouge Miami

Le Rouge Miami Logo

Real Estate Weekend Miami 2021 Conference Announces Le Rouge Miami as Official After Party Venue in Miami's Wynwood Art District

Le Rouge is the perfect upscale venue for our after party at Real Estate Weekend 2021. Located in Miami's Wynwood Art District, the indoor/outdoor venue will provide guests with an amazing experience.”
— Kyle Hiersche (CEO of Real Estate LIVE Events)

MIAMI, FL, USA, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Estate Weekend Miami 2021 has announced the official after party for the conference on December 11th at the upscale venue Le Rouge in Miami's Wynwood Art District. The after party begins at 7pm with live music, a DJ, and a VIP lounge with complimentary drinks for VIP Pass Holders.

Kevin O’Leary from ABC’s Shark Tank and CNBC’s Money Court will be the keynote speaker at the conference which takes place December 10th-12th at the Hyatt Regency Miami. Real Estate Weekend welcomes Real Estate Agents, Mortgage Loan Originators, House Flippers, and Real Estate Investors for a series of networking mixers, conference panels, and a yacht cruise with complimentary brunch and open bar.

New panelists announced include real estate experts such as Manny Angelo Varas (CEO of MV Group), Natalia Karayaneva (CEO of Propy), Craig Studnicky (CEO of RelatedISG), Adriana Vargas Hernandez (The Queen of Pre-Construction), and Nicholas Hiersche (Mortgage Calculator & Follow The Lead Marketing Agency). More panelists are being added each week leading up to the weekend of the event. Melitsa Waage (Founder of Epic Talks) and Kyle Hiersche (CEO of Real Estate LIVE Events) will be among the hosts of the panels and events.

To attend Real Estate Weekend Miami 2021 register at https://realestateweekendmiami.com/

Kyle Hiersche
Real Estate LIVE Events LLC
+1 786-361-8492
email us here

Real Estate Weekend Miami 2021

You just read:

Real Estate Weekend Miami Conference Announces Le Rouge Miami as Official After Party Venue

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.