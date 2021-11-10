Submit Release
Video Window and pOrtal Partner, Uniting Cities Across the Globe

Video portal installation in front of a municipal building, showing another city on the screen

pOrtal to a new city uniting people globally

A man looking into a huge outdoor video installation, whose round screen is displaying a different city with a lady walking on the street looking back

Uniting people across the globe

Huge round outdoor art installation in a city with a beautiful skyline providing a portal into another city view with a man looking into the round video screen

Seeing people as they really are

Video technology partnership improves human connection through unique outdoor installations with more sites and new corporate partnerships planned globally

We've been successful in uniting the hybrid office & helping remote workers stay in touch. Now, we get to use our technology to touch the hearts & minds of people in new ways across the globe.”
— Daryl Hutchings, CEO Collaboration Squared
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED KINGDOM, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Overcoming the significant challenges of travel, time zones and language, Video Window is reaching across borders to power pOrtal, a one-of-a-kind 11-ton outdoor video art installation designed to unite people across time and space, thanks to a new partnership with the Benediktas Gylys Foundation. Video Window, the first immersive always-on video conferencing portal that extends physical space for inter-office and remote workers, powers pOrtal’s 24x7 connection between residents of two European cities, who can see and interact with each other via a live broadcast.

Collaboration Squared, makers of Video Window, and the Benediktas Gylys Foundation are expanding this innovative vision with a new corporate sponsorship program which will enable this ground-breaking technology to expand and diversify to more cities, museums, galleries and cultural organizations worldwide. Bridging geographical divides and helping unify humanity by building a network of virtual bridges across cities, countries and continents.

“With our shared vision of improving human connection, we are working with pOrtal to unite people by powering the technology and developing enterprise partnerships with organizations that share this transformative vision. We have one single aim: to help people everywhere feel connected,” said Daryl Hutchings, CEO of Collaboration Squared.

“Video Window has been successful in uniting the hybrid office, removing physical boundaries and helping remote workers stay in touch. Now, we get to use our technology to touch the hearts and minds of people in new ways across the globe.”

Conceived to foster unity rather than separation, without borders, prejudices or labels, the non-profit pOrtal project allows participants to communicate through body language and expression – seemingly teleporting themselves to another location. BBC News recently showcased pOrtal in a feature that has notched more than 1.7 million views.

The new sponsorship program will give pioneering organizations the opportunity to grow branding opportunities while genuinely giving back. They will also receive Video Window licenses for their organization to support hybrid working for their employees and support global connection, rather than division, “something we all need right now,” Hutchings concluded.

About Video Window
The world’s first immersive always-on video conferencing portal, Video Window is a platform that creates an extension of physical space for inter-office and remote teams, helping employees feel more connected and helping teams achieve their goals. Transforming how teams collaborate and communicate, Video Window is ideal for hybrid working environments. For more information, please visit https://videowindow.com/

About Benediktas Gylys Foundation
pOrtal was designed by Benediktas Gylys, an angel investor, author and portal builder who is based in Lithuania. He noted that,

“pOrtal is a reminder that we are all inseparably connected, flying together on a tiny spaceship called earth.”

pOrtal, a one-of-a-kind 11-ton outdoor video art installation designed to unite people across time and space powered by Video Window

