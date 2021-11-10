Six Sigma Black Belt Certification Online with 6sigma.us
Six Sigma Online Black Belt Certification , you will join successful project managers saving billions by improving productivity, reducing waste & defects.AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The on-demand Six Sigma Online Black Belt training and certification program uses Minitab software examples. Upon completion, you will receive your Six Sigma Black Belt training certificate, with the option to upgrade to a certified Six Sigma Black Belt for an additional $500 fee, which requires the completion of a live project. After you've earned your certification, you'll be able to join the positions of successful project managers who are saving billions by increasing productivity, reducing waste, and reducing variation and defects. Professionals with little or no prior experience with Six Sigma methodologies can enroll and work toward one of the most sought-after credentials in business today, the Six Sigma Black Belt certificate because this program includes the entire Green Belt curriculum. Your mastery of Six Sigma techniques and strategies as a Six Sigma Black Belt will enable you to lead high-quality projects and mentor Green Belts in your organisation, where you will jointly identify and implement breakthrough improvements for improved bottom-line results.
What Does Six Sigma Online Black Belt Training and Certification Include?
- Our live classroom attendees received a digital version of the same, complete Black Belt (includes Green Belt) program.
- On-demand, 24-hour access with ONE YEAR of access to professionally narrated online 6Sigma.us training courses and ONE YEAR of electronic access to -the training manual with the ability to print a copy for your own use.
- Numerous Six Sigma project templates and job aids are available, as well as online quizzes and exams, including four-session comprehensive exams.
- Upon completion of the training and passing the 4th comprehensive examination, you will receive access to:
# Six Sigma Black Belt Training Certificate
# 8 CEUs from IACET and Global Six Sigma dba as Six Sigma.us has been approved by PMI® to issue PDUs for your courses, so you may earn 80 PDUs (*PMI and the PMI Registered Education Provider logo are registered marks of the Project Management Institute, Inc.)
Optional Elements
- For $125, you can get a printed copy of the slides used during the presentation that will be shipped anywhere in the United States.
- During this training course, we will teach you how to use the Minitab software. If you don’t have Minitab, you can purchase a deeply discounted version of Minitab with this training program.
- Available in English and soon Spanish.
- Project certification, a requirement to be a certified Six Sigma Black Belt, can be obtained for an additional charge of $500. This includes up to four hours of Master Black Belt remote support and project review time.
Online Program Requirements
- A computer with online access to the internet with a browser and Microsoft Windows
- Sound Card and Speakers
- Display Settings of at least 1024 X 768 Screen Size
- Adobe Acrobat Reader
- Secure PDF Viewer from LockLizard (free)
- Access to Microsoft Office 2000 or newer or equivalent
- Minitab software (version 18). A free 30 demo available through Minitab (We have versions of training for Minitab 16 & 17 upon request) (Note: Minitab is not a MAC compatible program)
- You are not to provide your login information to other users. Your online account is for your personal use.
Register for online Six Sigma Black Belt Certification today: https://www.6sigma.us/product-category/online-training/six-sigma-black-belt/
