The Radicati Group Releases “Endpoint Security - Market Quadrant 2021”

A competitive analysis of the market for Business Endpoint Security solutions revealing Top Players, Trail Blazers, Specialists, and Mature Players.

Endpoint Security solutions continue to grow in sophistication in order to better address the cybersecurity threat landscape”
— Sara Radicati
The Radicati Group, Inc.’s latest market brief, “Endpoint Security – Market Quadrant 2021” offers a competitive analysis of the business endpoint protection market. Endpoint Security solutions are designed to monitor, manage, and protect all the endpoints on an enterprise network, including desktop computers, laptops, virtual desktops, tablets, mobile devices, and more.

Radicati Market QuadrantsSM look only at market leaders. Leading vendors are ranked based on a four quadrant system, which includes “Mature Players,” “Specialists,” “Trail Blazers,” and “Top Players” quadrants. Vendors are positioned based on their market share and the functionality of their solution. Radicati Market QuadrantsSM provide a comparative viewpoint of the market, and an analysis of each vendor, including both strengths and weaknesses.

Endpoint Security vendors evaluated in this Market Quadrant include: Acronis, Bitdefender, BlackBerry, Cisco, CrowdStrike, Cybereason, ESET, F-Secure, Kaspersky, McAfee, Microsoft, OpenText, SentinelOne, Sophos, Symantec, Trend Micro, VMware, and WatchGuard.

To order a copy of the study, or for additional information about our research, please visit our web site at http://www.radicati.com or contact us at 650-322-8059.

About The Radicati Group, Inc.

The Radicati Group covers all aspects of email, security, social media, instant messaging, information archiving, regulatory compliance, mobile, web services, unified communications, and more. The company provides both quantitative and qualitative information, including detailed market size, installed base and forecast information on a worldwide basis, as well as detailed country breakouts.

The Radicati Group advises corporate organizations to assist them in selecting the right products to fit their business needs, and also works with vendors to define the best strategic direction for their products. The Radicati Group also works with investment firms on a worldwide basis to identify and assess new investment opportunities.

