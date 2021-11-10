Blockchain Expo Europe Returns To Amsterdam In Two Weeks
It's great getting back to physical Blockchain events and showcasing the most cutting-edge Blockchain technologies from around the world.”AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taking place on the 23rd-24th November, at the RAI, Amsterdam, the Blockchain Expo Europe is set to bring together thousands of IT professionals from across the continent to explore cutting-edge Blockchain technologies from around the world.
— Sophie Summerell, Head of Marketing, for TechEx
Running as part of TechEx Europe, the market-leading enterprise technology event, Blockchain Expo Expo Europe is co-located with five other conferences within the fields of AI & Big Data, Cyber Security & Cloud, IoT, Digital Transformation and the virtual only 5G Expo. The event will feature over 150 exhibitors and features leading speakers from the likes of Nestle, Shell, Mercedes-Benz and Coca-cola.
Conference highlights include Coca-Cola’s Partnership and Blockchain Lead Abdel Boazzati who will explore the pitfalls and opportunities of “Blockchain and its integration into partnership programs.” The fantastic lineup also features Flora Nanda of Pfizer who will share her views on “The current state of blockchain in enterprise”. Furthermore, Marguerite Soeteman-Reinen of AON Holdings will discuss how the abundance of data accelerates technological change and how this in turn impacts leadership of traditional and new business models in her presentation “The Power of Change”.
Tickets to attend TechEx Europe Expo are available for free, and include access to the 150+ exhibition stands across TechEx Europe, the official end of day 1 Networking Party and the Digital Transformation Week conference. Anyone interested in attending the premium on-site conference sessions can unlock a 30% discount on the normal ticket price, simply by selecting your pass type here and enter the code TECHEX30 at the checkout.
The expert speaker line-up includes senior representatives from Nestlé, Shell, Coca-Cola, Aon Holdings, Mercedes-Benz and acria.network.
With over 4,000 delegates expected to attend the event, the TechEx team have a clear COVID-19 entry policy to ensure the venue is COVID Secure. You can find out more about the entry policy and how the team are minimising risks here.
