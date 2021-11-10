Questions and Answers with Mahdi Pourzaferani, the founder of "FiveM Store L.L.C"
EINPresswire.com/ -- FiveM Store is a shop for FiveM servers. FiveM community offers mods, scripts, EUP, vehicles and cars, maps, clothes and launcher for your role-play server. They are a script store that offers a lot of scripts with the goal to make your role play server better. They support a lot of international, English and Europe servers around the world to improve the quality of their servers. They offer full quality support and offer the best prices.
What's your name?
I am Mahdi Pourzaferani
Please share some details about your background. (Your story)?
I have been involved in programming since 2008, and have worked on Security/Infiltration projects. After a few years, I became proficient in programming. I joined Optic Gaming and EAsport in 2011 and became a member of their programming team. I had a Security Manager degree in Optic Gaming and I was a Network Programmer inside EAsport, few years later, I received the title of Security Researcher from the Programming Group and inside EAsport, I got the degree of Supervisor. Over the years, I have designed plugins for large servers and large companies. Which was to protect their information and do not cause them to be hacked or infiltrated. I joined the RockStar domestic team after a long time and I was working on the games of this company where I have added more than 1000 types of addons. I started a company with the same theme of Rockstar games and we design all kinds of plugins for games and also operate Internet Solutions / Internet Service Provider / Gaming Service Provider / Web Hosting.
Please share details about your entrepreneurial activities?
My entrepreneurship is related to the security of large companies; by doing this, entrepreneurship prevents 290+ types of attacks on sites!
Why entrepreneurship?
Because in those days there were no such entrepreneurship at all. And it was easy to infiltrate or hack into a site. So I decided to design a plugin to prevent this, and now this plugin is used in large sites such as OVH, Hetzner, AMAZON SERVERS.
Why did you choose this particular area of business?
I chose it because of my high interest in it.
What are some of your most notable achievements?
I have a Master Security Researcher degree inside programming group as well as managing the EAsports games security team and also Inside 19+ different programming teams.
What's your philosophy, kindly Please share your personal mission and vision for your life and businesses?
I am also working on identifying types of attacks and moving forward, this I’m doing because I want to crack down on hackers
What advice do you have for people who are trying to make similar moves?
We are in the field of technology. Be realistic and try.
Is there anything else you'd like to share?
Currently I’m founder of a business on Kentucky state in USA. The Company is in process of Developing, Creating, Testing, Implementing and Delivering a New Model of Internet Solutions, Internet Service Provider, Gaming Service Provider, and Web Clouds introduced by “FiveM Store L.L.C”, (the “Concept”) to be used by the Company in the Company’s servicing business (the “Business”), the Company is further Creating, Testing, Implementing and Delivering a business model to be used by a third party where it can use the business as part of their existing business; the Company is the sole owner or bearer of a certain system, services, techniques and processes, customer, investors and supplier database, operational and other information (including, but not limited to, market research and business plan), whether in written or oral form, operational and other information, pertaining to the Business (the “Confidential Information”)
