Charles Cotugno Photography’s Free Consultations Help Businesses and Individuals Create Effective Images

One of Seattle’s leading headshot photographers is now offering consultations at no cost to help its clients create effective images.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent study (https://headshots-inc.com/blog/do-business-headshots-really-matter/), professional headshots make career and business professionals look 76% more competent, leading to a 62% increase in how likeable and influential they seem. Additionally, a study published by Inc.com (https://www.inc.com/john-nemo/how-to-make-your-linkedin-profile-20x-more-appealing-according-to-science.html), reveals that adding a photo to your LinkedIn profile makes you 36 times more likely to receive a message on LinkedIn. In addition, LinkedIn profiles with a profile photo, the study revealed, receive 21 times more views than those without a profile photo. That’s why Charles Cotugno Photography offers free consultations to individuals and business create professional and effective images.

“Free consultations give my prospects an opportunity to talk about their career and business goals with me and also talk about a variety of things that can bring out the best in the person’s professional photo, such as the best types of clothing to wear, hairstyles, makeup - discussing potential photoshoot locations, and more,” said Charlie Cotugno, owner and spokesperson for Charles Cotugno Photography. “This also really helps to get to know me as a photographer to make sure that I’m the right person for you.”

Charles Cotugno Photography recently started creating images to support women veterans transition from the military to the civilian workforce via The Redefining You Foundation. The company also assists organizations with retention and team building amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the challenges employers face post-COVID is reestablishing a welcoming and positive environment for employees returning to the workplace.

For more information, please visit cotugnophoto.com/about.

###

About Charles Cotugno Photography

Charlie is a freelance commercial, portrait, and performance photographer based in Seattle, WA. During his twenty-five plus year career, he’s photographed people from every walk of life including businesspeople, performers, the famous, and the infamous.

Contact Details:

126 SW 148th St., Ste. C100, #179

Seattle, WA 98166

United States