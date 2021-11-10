DSG Global’s Electric Vehicle Division Imperium Motor Company Will Have Major Presence at LA Auto Show

DSG Global Inc (OTCQB:DSGT)

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DSG Global, Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) ("DSGT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Imperium Motor Company will showcase multiple vehicles at the upcoming LA Auto Show taking place from November 19 – November 28.

The vehicles will be on display both inside and outside the venue.

The flagship SEV can be viewed and examined by the public. Available in three different models, The Comfort Model, The Premium Model, and the Limited Model with base MSRP pricing as low as $33,990.00 for the Comfort Model. Deposits can be placed, and deliveries are expected to begin in the spring of 2022.

Additionally, the company will also be unveiling several other vehicle models at the show. This will include the Imperium Terra Truck, the Imperium TradePro Cargo and Passenger Vans, the Skywell 12-meter Bus and the Jonway T-3 Truck and Vans.

Also available for viewing will be the Jonway Urbee (multiple models), the Jonway Alex One and Y-1 Scooters and Rover E-Bikes.

“This is among the largest automotive events in the world and will allow us to interface with many of the hundreds of thousands of attendees, members of the media, industry influencers and car buyers in a relatively short period of time. Our expectations for this show are high as we have been preparing for this show for several months and life begins to get back to normal after the difficult times everyone has experienced with the coronavirus pandemic. This show is far larger than prior Canadian automotive shows where we have already had success. Imperium’s introduction to the Electric Vehicle Industry could not have come at a better time. We are preparing to ramp production and deposits on orders are increasing rapidly, and our dealer applicants are growing by the day. This is an exciting time for our company and feel Imperium will be viewed as an affordable alternative fuel vehicle provider in this market. Over the next several years, we will do our part to help with the conversion to Clean Energy Vehicles in North America,” stated CEO, Rick Curtis, Imperium Motor Company.

About the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®)

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®), is one of the most influential and best-attended auto shows globally and spans more than 1,000,000 square feet. Each fall, show creator ANSA Productions gathers the who’s who of the auto industry to unveil the future of mobility in the car culture capital of the world.

Delivering worldwide media exposure, global industry networking and experiential marketing, Automobility LA™ (formerly Press and Trade Days) draws more than 26,500 auto industry decision makers and influencers including 4,400 media from more than 58 countries. It brings together the entire eco-system driving the convergence of technology and the automobile.

Following Automobility LA, the show opens its doors to the public for the LA Auto Show where hundreds of thousands of qualified car shoppers and auto fans come together for ten exciting days in the nation’s largest car buying market.

About Imperium Motor Corp.

Imperium Motor Corp. (IMC) is an EV sales, manufacturer and marketing company that offers a wide variety of affordable vehicles equipped for the North American market, with emphasis on great design, a green mindset, performance, and functionality. Vehicles will include high-speed, mid-speed and low-speed electric vehicles including cars, trucks, SUVs, vans, buses, and scooters. For additional information about Imperium Motors’ product lines, please visit www.imperiummotorcompany.com.

About DSG Global

DSG Global is an emerging global technology company with an array of interconnecting businesses in some of the fastest-growing market sectors. With roots in the golf industry, in which it specializes in fleet management with patented analytics, mobile touch screen engagement and electric golf carts under the Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) brand, the Company is moving quickly with road-ready electric vehicles for sale in the last quarter of 2021 through its Imperium Motor Company subsidiary.

About Vantage Tag Systems

Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) provides patented electronic tracking systems and fleet management solutions to golf courses and other avenues that allow for remote management of the course's fleet of golf carts, turf equipment and utility vehicles. Its clients use VTS' unique technology to significantly reduce operational costs, improve the efficiency plus profitability of their fleet operations, increase safety and enhance customer satisfaction. VTS has grown to become a leader in the category of fleet management in the golf industry, with their technology installed in vehicles worldwide. VTS is now branching into several new streams of revenue through programmatic advertising, licensing, and distribution, as well as expanding into commercial fleet management, PACER single rider golf carts and agricultural applications. Additional information is available at http://vantage-tag.com/.

