Post Session Report :: Tuesday, November 9, 2021

SB 347, PN 350 (DiSanto) – Amends the Tax Reform Code to allow for “like-kind” exchanges which would allow for businesses to reduce their tax liability when property is exchanged for similar property. This change would mirror Pennsylvania’s tax law with the Internal Revenue Code at the Federal level. A vote of 33-17 was recorded.

SB 470, PN 490 (Dush) – An Act designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 19557, on that portion of Pennsylvania Route 36 over the Redbank Creek, Brookville Borough, Jefferson County, as the CPT Harry “Bud” Hetrick Memorial Bridge.

Amendment A00649 (Dush) – The amendment makes technical corrections to the bill.

The amendment was agreed to by a voice vote and the bill went over in its order.

SB 851, PN 1046 (Pittman) – An Act designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 57053, located over Dixon Run at the intersection of State Route 1012 to Pennsylvania Route 403 in Green Township, Indiana County, as the PVT William L. Hadden Memorial Bridge. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 448, PN 1164 (Langerholc) – Reiterates the state’s preemption of municipal regulation of firearms, allows any legal firearm owner in Pennsylvania or member organizations that represent them to sue municipalities for firearm ordinances, and provides for municipalities to pay legal fees to such plaintiffs.

Amendment A02638 (Santarsiero) – The amendment would make universal background checks.

Sen. Ward motioned to table the amendment and the motion passed by vote of 30-20.

Amendment A02892 (Tartaglione) – The amendment would create a lost or stolen gun reporting.

Sen. Ward motioned to table the amendment and the motion passed by vote of 31-19.

Amendment A02636 (Costa) – The amendment allows local regulations in place before the effective date to remain in effect and enforceable.

Sen. Ward motioned to table the amendment and the motion passed by vote of 31-19.

Amendment A02904 (Collett) – The amendment allows a political subdivision to regulate firearms on municipal owned property.

Sen. Ward motioned to table the amendment and the motion passed by vote of 31-19.

Amendment A02641 (Santarsiero) – The amendment would remove membership organization from “person responsible” definition.

Sen. Ward motioned to table the amendment and the motion passed by vote of 31-19.

A vote of 31-19 was recorded on the bill.

SB 565, PN 1212 (Dush) – Amends Title 18 Pa.C.S. Chapter 61, subchapter A, known as the “Uniform Firearms Act,” by eliminating the requirement that individuals obtain a license to legally carry a concealed firearm, removing the requirement that an individual be 21 to carry a concealed firearm, repealing the requirement to have a license to carry in Philadelphia, and authorizing optional concealed carry licenses.

Amendment A02914 (T Williams) – The amendment would remove the repeal of the Philly gun ban.

Sen. Ward motioned to table the amendment and the motion passed by vote of 30-20.

Amendment A02925 (Fontana) – The amendment known as the Red flag law.

Sen. Ward motioned to table the amendment and the motion passed by vote of 30-20.

Amendment A02932 (Cappelletti) – The amendment would create a 72-hour waiting period.

Sen. Gordner motioned to table the amendment and the motion passed by vote of 30-20.

Amendment A02926 (Haywood) – The amendment license requirement for firearm ownership, including background check and training

Sen. Gordner motioned to table the amendment and the motion passed by vote of 30-20.

A vote of 29-21 was recorded on the bill

SB 830, PN 1126 (Yudichak) – Amends Title 64 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes (Public Authorities and Quasi Public Corporations), establishing the Veteran-owned Business Loan Guarantee Program within the Commonwealth Financing Authority (“Authority”).

Amendment A02908 (Yudichak) – The amendment adds a definition of Veteran Owned Business to the Loan Guarantee Program established in the bill that is used in the Procurement Code.

The amendment was agreed to by a voice vote and the bill went over in its order.