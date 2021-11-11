ECS energy Launches a New Website
The Northeast’s Commercial Solar Leader
We are very pleased to have a comprehensive web presence to tell our story and to showcase some of our most notable projects. We look forward to helping more businesses achieve energy independence.”WYCKOFF, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ECS energy, formed in 2007 as a commercial solar developer has established a reputation as a trusted business partner. The company expanded their expertise into energy efficiency, demand response and energy storage solutions to assure commercial customers the greatest return on energy investments. The ECS energy team of industry leading experts, is uniquely positioned to develop, construct and manage both large and small projects for private and public sector clients.
— Pete Ramsey, Principal of ECS energy
ECS energy has substantial experience in all aspects of solar project development including engineering, project management, installation and financing, as well as operations and maintenance. The team includes NABCEP-certified solar installers and has been responsible for the development of more than 50MW of solar installations in 12 states.
“We are very pleased to have a comprehensive web presence to tell our story and to showcase some of our most notable projects,” stated Pete Ramsey, Principal of ECS energy. “We look forward to helping more businesses achieve energy independence.”
Along with solar systems, ECS energy provides energy efficiency solutions that can change the way an organization thinks about their energy usage. Their solutions allow buildings to “think for themselves” and become grid-interactive by adjusting loads automatically to reduce demand charges and energy waste. The ECS team has relationships with the top equipment and solution providers in both the solar and the energy efficiency industries including demand response monitoring, LED and smart lighting systems. For more information go to ecs-energy.com
About ECS energy
ECS energy takes a total energy approach to commercial energy systems. A full-service energy company, the team has expertise in the design, engineering and installation of solar energy systems. Formed in 2007 as a commercial solar developer ECS energy expanded into energy efficiency, demand response, energy storage solutions as well as operation and maintenance. This combination assures the greatest return on energy investments. With their team of industry leading experts, ECS energy is positioned to help commercial private and public organizations of all sizes.
They are also a proud partner with ECS energy, LLC, a Woman Service-Disabled Veteran-owned company headquartered in the Baltimore-Washington Metro Area. ECS energy, LLC provides unique solutions for public and federal sector clients.
# # #
Patricia Monick
Covert Communication
+1 808-256-6759
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn