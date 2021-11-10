Y2X Life Sciences Announces International Expansion Strategy into the Gulf Region
“Emerging pathogens are a continuous threat, and new innovations to control their spread are urgently needed. Y2X Life Sciences is developing safe and effective disinfection products, inhaled therapeutics, rapid and sensitive diagnostics, and environmental sensors that will serve global health authorities, governments, and private entities to protect their citizens and prevent disruptions to their economy,” said Dr. Thomas Cirrito, Y2X Life Sciences CEO. “In order to effectively serve our mission to disrupt disease transmission, Y2X Life Sciences is establishing an international headquarters for the manufacturing, distribution, and research and development of our core technologies.”
The international expansion strategy is being developed in coordination with the company’s board of advisors, including Dr. Rifat Atun, Professor of Global Health Systems at Harvard, The Honorable Richard Gephardt, former Majority Leader of the US House of Representatives, Matt Kennedy, former U.S. Treasury and White House official, and Bonnie Glick, former Deputy Administrator of USAID. The expansion will involve all of Y2X Life Sciences’ business units, including its existing commercial business and advanced R&D programs.
Manufacturing and distribution of disinfectant and skincare products
Y2X Life Sciences’ core product is hypochlorous (HOCl), a highly effective and safe disinfectant that is registered with the U.S. EPA for surface disinfection, cleared by the U.S. FDA for use as an antimicrobial agent, and registered under Article 95 for multiple uses in the EU. As a component of its GCC expansion, the company will establish manufacturing and distribution facilities for HOCl products, pursue the necessary regulatory approvals, and provide these products to governments, businesses, and retail consumers in the GCC region.
HOCl-based respiratory therapeutics
Y2X Life Sciences has an active clinical development program to develop HOCl as a therapeutic. While the company’s initial focus is developing inhaled therapeutic agents for the treatment of COVID, they are also in discussions to expand clinical programs into other infectious diseases of the respiratory system. The GCC headquarters will enable Y2X Life Sciences to more efficiently collaborate with research institutes and hospitals to run clinical studies outside the United States.
Aerosol detection technologies
Y2X Life Sciences has optioned biosensor technology from Washington University in St. Louis that can detect pathogens in aerosols with a high degree of sensitivity and specificity. This technology received a RADx (Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics) grant from the NIH. The RADx program is a joint collaboration between the NIH, FDA, Department of Defense, Department of Health and Human Services, and Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).
The biosensor technology is being developed for two applications with significant global health implications, a breathalyzer that can diagnose coronavirus and other infectious diseases, and an environmental sensor that will be able to detect pathogen-containing aerosols in enclosed spaces. Y2X Life Sciences and its collaborators at Washington University plan to pursue Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the FDA for the breathalyzer technology.
International Center for Disease Transmission
Y2X has proposed to establish the International Center of Excellence for the Study of Disease Transmission. The Center will be an academic, non-profit research institute that studies disease transmission and the role of disinfection to prevent it. The Center will bring together world-leading chemists, biologists, epidemiologists, engineers, and clinicians. It will strengthen the resiliency of the world economy by developing specialized solutions for critical industries, such as airlines, hospitality, and healthcare.
Y2X Life Sciences will establish the Center as a component of its international expansion, develop a scientific program that aligns with its mission, and recruit a team of thought leaders and administrative staff to manage its operations. The Center will be an independent agency that functions separately from the business operations of Y2X Life Sciences.
Impact of International Expansion on the Gulf Region
Expansion into the GCC will bring effective and safe disinfectants into the region and provide access to leading technologies to prevent the transmission of infectious disease. Establishing an international headquarters will create jobs for skilled engineers, technicians, researchers, marketing and distribution professionals, and contribute to the life sciences and public health ecosystem.
