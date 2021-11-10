Hoyer Statement on the Passing of Former Sen. Max Cleland

“Max Cleland was a Vietnam War hero who bore the scars of service with him for the rest of his life. Undaunted, he continued looking for ways to serve his country and his beloved state of Georgia. I was honored to serve with him in the Congress and to observe his thoughtfulness, his intellect, and his undeniable love of country and of our democracy. “We will remember Sen. Cleland for the many years of service he gave and the impact he had on so many lives. In addition to his contributions as a United States Senator, he was devoted to the safety, health, and well-being of his fellow veterans and their families, and he worked tirelessly on their behalf as Administrator of the V.A. and later as Secretary of the American Battle Monuments Commission. I join in mourning his passing today and extend my condolences to his family and to the people of Georgia whom he served so ably.”