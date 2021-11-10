Kip Mendenhall Named Contributing Author for ThinkAdvisor
Idaho Falls, Idaho Retirement Advisor Joins National OrganizationIDAHO FALLS, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kip Mendenhall has been named a contributing author for the admired industry publication, ThinkAdvisor. In addition to his expanding authorship, Kip is a well-known asset protection educator. He has guided thousands of seniors as they navigate their financial retirement options.
ThinkAdvisor provides registered investment advisors and financial advisors with comprehensive coverage of the products, services, and trends necessary to guide their clients in making critical wealth, health, and life decisions. We celebrate those who are adapting and succeeding in new ways, and we translate the impact of regulations and technology into digestible, shareable information so you can spend more time advising clients and running your business.
For over a decade, Kip Mendenhall has been helping individuals and businesses manage their money, reducing the cost and risk of investing and simplifying their lives in a meaningful way.
As co-founder of Park Avenue Advisors, Kip’s success can be attributed to genuinely knowing each client, their values, and circumstances unique to them. Then building a comprehensive financial plan with them in mind, funding that plan with institutional-quality investment options, then monitoring and adjusting the plan when necessary to help them reach their goals as effectively and efficiently as possible.
While not at Park Avenue, Kip and his wife Meg are “attempting” to raise three boys and are open to advice on managing such a feat. When not at home reading or in the middle of an art project, they can often be found building forts, camping, hiking, fishing, or off on some other outdoor adventure.
Kip Mendenhall
Park Avenue Advisors
+1 (208) 369-2088
