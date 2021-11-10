Silver Cross Hospital & LoveIsARose.com Partner to Honor Nurses & Essential Workers Celebrating World Kindness Day
The Heroes of the Decade are Celebrated
I wish to see a world where people can be openly kind to each other, where the rights of everyone, everywhere, are acknowledged. Then the world can be a better place for you and me.”WARRENVILLE, IL, USA, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silver Cross Hospital & LoveIsARose.com Partner to Honor Nurses & Essential Workers, Celebrating World Kindness Day
— Sid Fey
Silver Cross Hospital, New Lenox, IL and LoveIsARose.com have partnered to honor and recognize the nurses and essential workers who are the HEROES OF THE DECADE during the month of November.
November 13 is “World Kindness Day” however Silver Cross, a 302-bed acute care/general hospital, is taking the entire month of November to honor these HEROES. And with LoveIsARose.com’s donation of 3000 gift packages throughout the month of November, the purpose of World Kindness Day, compassion for others binding us together, is being fulfilled. The gift packages consist of a long stem, live, red rose in special museum case packaging, a 2” KINDNESS pin, and a message card of gratitude, inspiration, and love to the hospital’s nurses and essential workers.
For LoveIsARose, every day of every month can be a day of KINDNESS. They believe that each moment in time is an opportunity to define who we are as human beings.
LoveIsARose.com has distributed 15,000 rose gift packages to hospitals and senior care facilities in IL including Delnor Hospital, Geneva; Central Dupage Hospital, Winfield; Amita, Elk Grove Village; Friendship Village, Schaumburg; Northwestern Orthopedics, Warrenville and many others in the past 3 months.
Kathy Fey, co-owner with Sid Fey of Sid Fey Designs, Home of LoveIsARose.com, stated, “The tears of joy and the loving smiles shining through the protective masks have filled our hearts with inspiration and have provided us the energy to keep our mission alive.”
When asked what prompted Sid Fey to start this initiative, he responds: “I have been deeply concerned by the normalization of bullying, racism, hatred, and division in our country. As a parent and grandfather, I want my children and grandchildren to grow up in a world that works for everyone, with no one left out. I wish to see a world where people can be openly kind to each other and where our leaders come forward with compassion and integrity. I wish to see a world where the rights of everyone, everywhere, are acknowledged. Then the world can be a better place for you and me,” stated Fey. “We have created a successful model for KINDNESS. We hope others can find their own way of expressing it. This is our time, our stand, you, and me. Be kind. Our children deserve it,” concluded Fey.
A message from Beth Frigo, RN, NM Ortho Team, Warrenville, highlights the project’s impact:
“Dear Sid and Love Is A Rose Team,
WOWEEEEEE!!!!!! Thank you all so kindly for the incredible roses that you have delivered to the entire NM Ortho Team members in Warrenville. The love, excitement and appreciation seen was incredible! PSR’s, MA’s, RN’s, PA’s, APN’s and MD’s all enjoyed the sweet surprise – so amazing! Thank you for making our day, having us feel the love, warmth and care that came with the delightful rose. The Kindness pins and message from the rose boxes are pinned up to many of the recipients desks in our phone room. This is a great reminder of what you all stand for. Each of you have over exceeded in kindness and we can’t thank you enough for who you are and what you do. May you continue on this journey as you are touching lives and reminding those how awesome they are. You all are angels and made us feel like a million bucks. Thank you so much for the love, joy, excitement and hope you have instilled in us. Thank you for making us feel so special………Beth Frigo RN”
Sid and Kathy Fey, co-founders of this initiative invite individuals and corporations to join them in KINDNESS and make a tax deductible contribution (EIN 86-1872480) or sponsor a hospital or nursing home in their locality so that the KINDNESS project can expand nationally. They can be reached at mail@loveisarose.com or 630-393-1111.
The Fey’s company LoveIsARose.com has been creating relationship gifts of gold roses and engraved family trees since 1966 and a portion of every sale is donated to fund the KINDNESS Project.
Silver Cross Hospital has been recognized as one of the nation’s top 100 hospitals, an accomplishment they have repeated 8 times. The hospital has also been acknowledged as one of America’s Friendliest Hospitals and one of the nation’s safest hospitals by earning Straight A’s for patient safety from the Leapfrog Group.
# # #
