CLEANBOX Leads the Way in XR Hygiene

CLEANBOX LOGO

Safe cleaning systems for the Metaverse

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CLEANBOX Technology Inc., already a leader in tech hygiene positions itself to become the cleaning standard in XR. As multiple sectors of healthcare, education, and manufacturing adopt more HMDs or head mounted displays as a tool, the problem of keeping these HMDs safe from bacteria and viruses has been solved by CLEANBOX. Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality applications are forecasted to reach 30.7 billion U.S. dollars in 2021, rising close to 300 billion in U.S. dollars by 2024.

Cleanbox Technology Inc. established in 2018 pre-Covid and lab validated with proprietary engineering, is a premium, eco-friendly, smart tech hygiene company, specializing in UVC surface decontamination for frequently used products. Cleanbox’s proprietary engineering of UVC light in an LED environment provides safe, hospital-grade hygiene, killing 99.999% of contagions without the use of chemicals, heat, or liquids; in 60 seconds.

CLEANBOX recently partnered with HTC VIVE to be their go to decontaminating system. This expands CLEANBOX into Asia building on their success in the U.S and Europe, CLEANBOX is currently in 40 countries.

CEO and Co-Founder, Amy Hedrick on HTC’s partnership, “HTC recognizes that their customers need a trusted, reliable and validated health and safety system for their headsets.” Amy goes on to say, “HTC and CLEANBOX are at the forefront of customer support with this partnership.”

Amy Hedrick was featured in Top 10 Business Women to Admire in 2021 by CIOLook. She brings a love and curiosity about the world we live in that sets her apart. “Embrace the fact that you’re a woman- then move past that and lean into the skills you’ve honed that make you a good leader who can build a successful business.”

CEO Amy Hedrick will be signing copies of “Applied Virtual Reality in Healthcare: Case Studies and Perspectives.”, at this year’s AWE Augmented World Expo in Santa Clara. In this comprehensive compilation of virtual reality use cases in healthcare, Amy’s contributed chapter titled, “Planning Your XR Healthcare Strategy” therein she writes, "Cleanbox has a unique view of the scalable deployment of VR and AR across a range of industries, as well as insight into the many variables impacting successful adoption. Healthcare is an industry that I believe shows the greatest chance of significant disruption over time because of the broad range of successful uses of VR—from patient to physician—and the continued expansion of specialty application.

The scale of active use case development indicates that the technology itself is broadly believed to be industry trans formative. The impact of XR (a catch-all term for all forms of immersive technology) that we see in healthcare today is only a glimpse of a long-term investment which I believe could disrupt the entire healthcare industry over the next decade”.

CLEANBOX to be among the nominees for "Innovative VR Company of the Year" at the 5th International #VR Awards.

CLEANBOX is a true pioneer in cleaning systems for the 21st century.

About Cleanbox Products