Which is Better — Intermittent Fasting or Cutting Calories?
Diet plans that limit when you eat, and not much else, can lead to weight loss and improve metabolic health, according to a new review.
Intermittent fasting — a diet that reportedly helped stars including Jennifer Aniston, Kourtney Kardashian, and Chris Pratt shed unwanted pounds, according to People — has been transcending its status as a celebrity fad as research about its weight loss and other benefits continues to emerge. The latest, a review published in October 2021 in Annual Review of Nutrition found that intermittent fasting leads to roughly the same amount of weight loss as traditional calorie-restrictive diets, and may improve other markers of cardiometabolic health as well.
“One of our main findings was that people who do intermittent fasting lose about the same amount of weight as people on a regular calorie-restriction diet that cuts out 500 calories a day,” says lead author Krista Varady, PhD, researcher and professor of nutrition at the University of Illinois, Chicago.
Additionally, Dr. Varady notes that intermittent fasting appears to help with metabolic health. “It did help lower blood pressure,” she says. “Some studies reported decreases in LDL [bad] cholesterol and triglycerides, and insulin resistance.”
What Is an Intermittent Fasting Diet?
In general, intermittent fasting (IF) refers to any eating schedule that alternates periods of going without food (fasting) with meals. There are many different types of plans, including those that restrict calories for only certain hours of each day or certain days of the week. The main difference between IF and traditional calorie-restriction diets is that IF doesn’t limit portions or foods, only when you eat them.
About WeightLossBuddy
WeightLossBuddy is the largest on-line community dedicated exclusively to supporting people who are struggling to lose weight.
The new app allows users to monitor their weight, while sharing their progress with others, and
at the same time learning from their experience.
Not only are users able to chat live with other users, but they can also form or join groups to connect
with people who have similar interests and goals.
Public & Private groups let them share their concerns with people they can trust.
Research has shown that people who have social support, tend to be more successful at
achieving. and maintaining weight loss than those who do not.
In a 2010 study, almost 88% of subjects who joined an internet weight loss support community
reported that being part of a group supported their weight loss efforts by providing encouragement
and motivation.
In addition to a very easy to use platform, weightlossbuddy uses a familiar “posting”
interface people are familiar with. It allows users to share both their successes and setbacks.
What makes the new weightlossbuddy app stand out from other apps is that it is non-toxic, safe, supportive, welcoming and easy to use.
Users can check in each day, post their progress, get encouragement and check to see how their friends are doing.
The new App helps users by giving them the support they need in a welcoming, non-threatening community of like-minded people who share their frustrations,
✔️WeightLossBuddy caters to those individuals who want to lose weight and need help.
✔️It helps by providing weight loss support from others on a similar journey.
✔️The new 100% FREE weight loss support app gives users access to a large weight loss community that is ready to
encourage them, share effective weight loss tips, and help them in any way possible to reach their weight loss goal.
▶ COMMENT, LIKE, LIVE CHAT & POST
✔️Users of the new app can explore the social fitness & weight loss posts from weight loss buddy users that are on the same journey.
✔️Users can find great weight loss support content, read about other people’s personal struggles to learn and relate, and like and comment on posts.
✔️Additionally, users can make use of Weightlossbuddy as their weight loss tracker and social weight loss app to post content, thoughts, struggles, progress photos, and more.
✔️Users can start chatting live with fitness buddies from around the globe within the app!
▶ WHY the NEW WEIGHTLOSSBUDDY APP?
Users can now:
✔️ add current and target weight
✔️ find a buddy and get support
✔️ share photos and weight loss progress
✔️ connect and chat live with other weight loss buddies
✔️ comment and like on posts
✔️ track daily weight
This New 100% FREE App can be found in both the App Store and Google Play Store.
It has the ability to transform people's lives.
