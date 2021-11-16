World Renown Life Coach, Tamara Dalton, Discusses: How to Embrace Change - A Plan to Help Out

Tamara Dalton

By World-Renown Life Coach, Nurse & Author Tamara Dalton

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a leader in industry, what would one like to do business-wise in the new year that is unique and bold?

The past two years have brought 180 degrees turn in our lives, jobs, and businesses, turning our future goals upside down. Most of us don't know what to expect from 2022. This is where Tamara Dalton's role as a Leader, life coach, and spiritual teacher enables her to reach the solutions and guide people.

Every Strategy Is Unique:

"I have been asked to discuss my plan for the upcoming year. If you have been following me, you must know one thing about my teaching: personalization and individuality.

"Strategies that are acceptable for a business could be entirely off the mark for the other. Strategies and business are like locks and keys – one specific key for one specific business. Your strategies depend on your business, target audience, business funds, number of employees, long and short terms goals, and much more."

The Master Key – Unlearning and Relearning:

"Among all the simple keys, there is always a master key that unlocks every lock. My master key – the bold and unique strategy for 2022 would be unlearning and relearning.

"The acceptance that things have changed, that we will have to start from scratch, that there is nothing wrong in failing but pride when consistently trying to reach our goal.

"My strategy is to boldly look at reality straight in the eye, understand and accept it, and work in a manner that matches that situation. I aim to crush the fear of the unknown and break the generational business strategies that limit success.

"Times are changing; we need to unlearn the old basics and relearn the new era's demands. The only old basic we need to remember is the concept of Survival of the Fittest – if we do not adapt, we will go extinct!"

The Master Plan:

"My structure to apply this bold strategy comprises a series of 3 steps.

"The first phase outlines companies' present goals, the next assesses their plans for accomplishing the goals, and the last assists them in determining their potential to implement the strategy."

Identifying Goals and People with the Same Interests:

"The individual and commercial aspirations of an entrepreneur are intricately interwoven. Meanwhile, the management of a public corporation is only mandated to increase profit. Businessmen develop their enterprises to achieve positive results and, if required, find investments that share those aims."

Setting Approach – Trial and Errors are Good:

"Most business owners establish firms to capitalize on narrow possibilities without considering long-term strategies. On the other hand, great business people quickly shift their visions to operations by trying every possible method to begin building critical competencies and resources.

"A strong strategy is more fundamental to a budding business than establishing reporting connections, addressing recruiting concerns, developing control systems, or clarifying the leader's position.

"Startups built on a solid strategy may withstand uncertainty and weak leadership, yet advanced control processes and corporate policies rarely overcome an ineffective plan."

Implementation of Approach – Introspection:

"The actual question businessmen should ask themselves could be the most difficult to address since it needs the most honest self-evaluation: Can We implement the strategic plan?

"Amazing plans cannot always turn into great results. Many new businesses dissolve because the owner has been unable to carry out the plan; for example, the company might run out of funding, or the businessman may not make revenues or satisfy demands.

"To assess their capacity to carry out their goals, businessmen must consider three aspects: assets, firm capabilities, and individual roles."

Conclusion:

"With their strong predisposition for the initiative, business owners frequently think rationally about larger concerns like objectives, approaches, and skills. Entrepreneurs must, ultimately, incorporate such scrutiny into their businesses and lifestyles. Long-term success necessitates entrepreneurs addressing probing questions about where the company will go and if its path will take it there."

Tamara Dalton

From Port Au Prince, Haiti, Tamara Dalton now lives in Florida where she writes and works as a nurse after attending college. She is the author of an earlier book called “The LOVE WITHIN”, Tamara struggled to get by in the USA without a green card. “I married the wrong man to get my immigration papers without thinking of the consequences. After years of feeling worthless due to two failed marriages - where I was verbally and physically abused - I even experienced homelessness. I want to share my story in big way to help other people, especially challenged women.” Tamara overcame all her challenges herself, graduated from college where she studied nursing and went on to raise three sons, including one now serving in the U.S. Navy, another in the U.S. Army and a third, a music producer.