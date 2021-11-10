Veteran Software Product Expert Manish Dixit Joins Entando as Chief Product Officer

Manish Dixit, Entando Chief Product Officer

Dixit to Expand on Entando’s product and engineering offerings and its Application Composition Platform, Entando ACP

With his experience and technical expertise, Manish will empower enterprises to build composable business applications with Entando ACP that cultivate developer productivity on the hybrid cloud.” — Paul Hinz

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entando, the leading modular application composition platform (ACP) for Kubernetes, is proud to announce that Manish Dixit has joined the Entando team as Chief Product Officer.

Dixit has extensive industry experience, having served in leadership roles at a number of enterprise software companies, including Oracle, Sun Microsystems, and most recently as Global SVP Product and Engineering at Spiceworks. He is experienced in building and managing high performance teams, and rebuilding product and technology stack.

Under Dixit’s leadership, Entando will expand the company’s product and engineering organization, specifically for Entando’s application composition platform, Entando ACP. His focus will be creating the most user-friendly platform for developers and users and simplifying curation and implementation of components for systems integrators and enterprise clients.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to have Manish on the team,” said Entando CEO Paul Hinz. “With his wealth of experience and technical expertise, we trust that he is going to help our team take Entando ACP to the next level, empowering enterprises to build composable business applications that cultivate developer productivity on the hybrid cloud.”

Dixit is just one of Entando’s recent senior-level hires, which supports its expansion in North America and its commitment to developing modern applications on Kubernetes to help reduce the complexity of enterprise solutions.

“I’m excited to join Entando’s team,” Dixit said. “Entando’s vision for application composition is on the bleeding edge of the software industry, and I’m looking forward to executing the company’s ambitious and innovative technology goals.”

Entando ACP is the leading application composition platform, a platform Gartner has predicted will emerge and dominate at least 65% of new LOB application initiatives by 2026. Entando’s ACP greatly streamlines the creation, curation, composition, and consumption of components, packaged business capabilities, and solutions. It bridges the gap between IT and business users within enterprises by standardizing code reuse and simplifying implementation and maintenance.



About Entando

Entando is an open source software company providing an application composition platform for building enterprise web applications on Kubernetes. Focused on helping companies fully modularize their applications and align frontend and backend code updates, Entando ACP helps simplify application lifecycle management by automating and accelerating responsiveness to security vulnerabilities, bug fix demands, and requests for enhancements.



In 2015, Entando was named in the "Cool Vendors in Web Computing" Gartner report. In 2017, it became an official Red Hat Technology Partner, and Entando's platform won the Digital360 Awards prize in the cloud computing category in 2018.