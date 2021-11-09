Senator Kane Announces OIver $1.6 million in Grants for Community Organizations

Chester, PA – November 9, 2021 – Senator John I. Kane (D-Delaware/Chester) announced $1,672,250 in grants for community revitalization projects in the 9th Senatorial District through the Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP). NAP grants support nonprofits, businesses, and resident projects in low-income neighborhoods.
“We have so many communities here in the 9th that are in need of support, and these grants are a first step towards making that happen,” said Senator Kane. “I’m proud to have advocated for these projects and these organizations, especially those in the City of Chester, and to have worked with the Governor to get this money into the areas that need it the most. I look forward to seeing these projects come to fruition.”
NAP encourages private sector investment into projects that will help improve distressed communities by providing tax credits to businesses that donate capital to support projects that address neighborhood and community problems
“Communities from every corner of Pennsylvania will benefit from this funding – the result of public-private partnerships and cooperation,” said Governor Wolf. “We are pleased to continue supporting NAP applicants who are committed to advancing and improving communities by making thoughtful plans to address the issues impacting their neighborhoods. These projects make the state stronger as a whole and keep it the best place to live, work, and play.”
The approved grants include:
- $1.5 million for the ACCESS Community Center in the City of Chester, a planned hub of educational, social, and health services and other programming to help revitalize the City of Chester;
- $116,250 for the Foundation for Delaware County to provide financial relief, financial literacy, and stable housing for families in Delaware County;
- $45,000 for Playworks Pennsylvania, to support 4,500 students and 150 teachers in the City of Chester through the Playworks curriculum for social-emotional learning and community engagement;
- $11,000 for the Chester Community Improvement Project for improvements to homes in a Chester residential community.