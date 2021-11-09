Senator Kane Announces OIver $1.6 million in Grants for Community Organizations

Chester, PA – November 9, 2021 – Senator John I. Kane (D-Delaware/Chester) announced $1,672,250 in grants for community revitalization projects in the 9th Senatorial District through the Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP). NAP grants support nonprofits, businesses, and resident projects in low-income neighborhoods.

“We have so many communities here in the 9th that are in need of support, and these grants are a first step towards making that happen,” said Senator Kane. “I’m proud to have advocated for these projects and these organizations, especially those in the City of Chester, and to have worked with the Governor to get this money into the areas that need it the most. I look forward to seeing these projects come to fruition.”

NAP encourages private sector investment into projects that will help improve distressed communities by providing tax credits to businesses that donate capital to support projects that address neighborhood and community problems

“Communities from every corner of Pennsylvania will benefit from this funding – the result of public-private partnerships and cooperation,” said Governor Wolf. “We are pleased to continue supporting NAP applicants who are committed to advancing and improving communities by making thoughtful plans to address the issues impacting their neighborhoods. These projects make the state stronger as a whole and keep it the best place to live, work, and play.”

The approved grants include: