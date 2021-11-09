Brewster: Community Projects Receive $2.6M Boost

HARRISBURG – November 9, 2021 – Community revitalization efforts will receive more than $2.6 million in tax credits to help fund their projects, state Sen. Jim Brewster announced today.

“It is gratifying that the efforts of these organizations are being recognized for the work they’re doing to improve their communities, especially for the most challenged among us,” Brewster said. “These are highly competitive awards, and I was honored to help these efforts stand out in Harrisburg.”

The funding through the Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) supports nonprofits, businesses, and resident projects in distressed areas or low-income neighborhoods.

The program also provides for COVID-19 and social justice related assistance. In this round of funding, priority was given to projects that sought to address critical issues related to the pandemic, its aftermath and recovery, social justice and support for policy changing movements, and improving opportunities for marginalized populations.

“We know that the pandemic hit some communities harder than others,” Brewster said. “We are striving for a recovery that recognizes disparities and aims to build a more equitable economy going forward.”

The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank located in Duquesne, which serves 11 counties in southwestern Pennsylvania will receive more than $1.3 million to help cover a more than 30 percent increase in need since the pandemic began.

Other recipients in the 45th District include:

McKees Point Development Group – McKeesport, $360,000

Rebuilding Together Pittsburgh, McKeesport – $150,000

Rebuilding Together Pittsburgh, Clairton – $15,000

Mon Valley Initiative, Clairton – $380,000

Mon Valley Initiative, North Braddock – $160,000

Westmoreland Community Action, New Kensington $160,000

Tube City Renaissance – McKeesport, Allegheny County $13,750

For more details on the applicants and awards, click here.