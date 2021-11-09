RissMiner Release Most Profitable ASIC Miners
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rapidly evolving global market for cryptocurrency is currently abuzz with the recent introduction of three extraordinarily designed mining rigs, BT, DBT and GBT from RissMiner (www.RISSMINER.com). Instead of focusing only on highly proficient and technology savvy mining stalwarts, these three products were created to allow the casual enthusiasts as well as small-time miners to make their fortune out of crypto mining by generating a return of investment.
Within less than a month in the market for consumers and over three years for enterprise solutions, the miners have been used by many common users without any technical background to earn healthy returns on their investment. This has been made possible by the extraordinary hash power offered by the products. Also, with low energy-consumptions, RissMiner miners are now amongst the most energy-efficient mining hardware in the market.
Over the years, cryptocurrency mining has seen serious improvements. However, owing to the highly technical nature of this domain, it had limited to no scope for people that are technologically challenged. RissMiner has already changed that perception by creating three rigs that are pre-configured and just needs to be plugged-in for an uncomplicated crypto mining experience.
The miners from RissMiner are suitable for use at home because they generate low amounts of heat as well as noise. Moreover, unlike hundreds of products in the market, the miners do not need a huge space.
To find out more about RissMiner, please visit https://rissminer.com/
About RissMiner: RissMiner is an innovative technology company created and managed by an experienced team of engineers and enlightened minds inspired by the idea of bringing the best technology to the crypto mining market. The company operates with the vision of bringing unprecedented crypto mining opportunities for all types of investors.
