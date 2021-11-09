Latest News: Danielle Allen to Deliver Address Nov. 16

Danielle Allen, recipient of the John W. Kluge Prize for Achievement in the Study of Humanity. Photo credit: Laura Rose

On Tuesday, Nov. 16, Danielle Allen, the James Bryant Conant University Professor and Director of the Democratic Knowledge Project at Harvard University, will accept the John W. Kluge Prize for the Study of Humanity in a livestreamed gala from the Great Hall of the Library of Congress.

The livestream will begin at 6:30 p.m., and can be found at this link.

Allen will deliver an address titled “Educating for American Democracy,” in which she considers the role of education in fostering a common purpose in American society. At a time when the idea of cooperation for the public good is tested by crisis and political division, Allen’s work connects us and brings us together around shared goals, all while maintaining the importance of the differences that make the United States what it is.

The “Our Common Purpose” series of events that Allen hosted as Kluge Prize winner took on the question of what a new civic commitment for America would look like in the realms of media, government institutions and history, with a special focus on K-12 educators and the way that they will transmit these ideas to a new generation. Allen’s address will show what we’ve learned from this study of civic purpose and what the United States could stand to gain from listening.

Find the complete collection of videos of Our Common Purpose events here.

Established with an endowment provided by the late John W. Kluge, the Kluge Prize recognizes and celebrates work of the highest quality and greatest impact that advances understanding of the human experience.

