Submit Release
News Search

There were 825 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,488 in the last 365 days.

PSA No Surprises Act

“Beginning January 1, physicians, hospitals, and air ambulances will no longer be able to “balance bill” patients for certain care outside of their insurance company’s network. 

 

Surprise billing occurs when a patient receives care from a healthcare provider, often but not always in an emergency situation, outside of the patient’s current health plan network. In other words, the patient may receive a bill from a provider or facility with an amount that is not covered by their insurance because the item or service was outside of their insurer’s provider network.  These bills are also referred to as “balance bills” because the full health plan benefits are not applied to the out-of-network care.

 

The No Surprises Act prohibits this practice. The No Surprises Act was signed by President Trump in 2020 with bipartisan support. It will be implemented starting January 1, 2022, to ensure that facilities and providers cannot surprise bill for emergency care, for care given by providers that the patient could not choose or did not consent to pay for out-of-network costs, or for out-of-network air ambulance services.

 

To learn how this new law will impact you and your health insurance benefits, follow us on Facebook by searching @CommissionerDowning or go to the CSI website at CSIMT.gov.”

You just read:

PSA No Surprises Act

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.