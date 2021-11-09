Submit Release
News Search

There were 828 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,487 in the last 365 days.

DHHL News Release: West Oʻahu Tree Trimming and Tree Removal

Posted on Nov 9, 2021 in Latest News, Newsroom

(Kapolei, Oʻahu) – The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, through its contractor Sunshine Landscape Company, is scheduled to conduct tree trimming and tree removal work within homestead communities in West Oʻahu during the month of November.

A timeframe of scheduled work can be found below:

November 9-10: Maluʻōhai Homestead (Kaiau Ave., Kapolei) November 9-10: Kaupeʻa Homestead (Puainako Street, Kapolei) November 9-15: Kaʻuluokahaʻi Homestead (Kapolei) November 9-15: Kānehili Homestead (Kapolei) November 15-19: Nānākuli Depot Park November 22-24: Nānākuli Homestead Cemetery

Landscape crews will be on-site and working within the roadway during daylight hours, as a result, area residents should expect temporary traffic redirection and elevated noise levels during their community’s scheduled work interval.

The next scheduled maintenance of trees within Oʻahu homesteads is scheduled for April 2022.

For more information, call (808) 620-9500.  

 

### 

You just read:

DHHL News Release: West Oʻahu Tree Trimming and Tree Removal

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.