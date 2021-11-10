QMERIT AND GREENBRILLIANCE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE TOP-OF-THE-LINE EV CHARGING STATIONS FOR HOMES AND BUSINESSES

Now people in northeastern parts of the United States will have access to high-quality EV Charging installations for all major brands of electric vehicles.

STERLING, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GreenBrilliance, a leading solar solutions provider, is proud to announce an exciting new partnership with Qmerit, a leader in the green energy transformation, to provide high-quality electric vehicle charging solutions for all customers. With this partnership in place, homeowners and businesses will have access to qualified & licensed electricians to install charging equipment, thereby making charging their EV seamless and convenient. The initial agreement is for the installation of at-home Level 2 charging hardware to assure customers of more convenient and faster charging of their EV.

The ability to charge at home plays heavily into a consumer’s decision to purchase an electric vehicle. The partnership eliminates the need for organizations to assess, locate and pay for their charging installation. Instead, through Qmerit, EV owners can fill out a simple online survey and get quotes from GreenBrilliance. The survey will ensure quotes are precisely based on the unique characteristics of the owner’s home or business.

“Renewable energy and electric vehicles (EV) are at the epicenter of our growing global economy. This partnership is timely and brings a great value proposition to the customers buying EVs and going solar. It helps them reduce their carbon footprint and truly contribute towards sustainability,” said Sumit Bhatnagar, President & CEO of GreenBrilliance.

About GreenBrilliance

Founded in 2007, GreenBrilliance provides turnkey solar solutions customized for residential and commercial needs. Our goal is to help customers save on utility costs, achieve energy independence, minimize carbon footprint, and contribute to a clean, green, and sustainable future. We believe trust comes from transparency and delivering what we promise – from consulting and financing to the final design and installation, all in-house. Our integrated approach helps us provide value by optimizing the performance and payback of your solar system. GreenBrilliance has been ranked #19 in a list of ‘Top Solar Contractors in the USA’ published by the reputable Solar Power World magazine.

About Qmerit

Qmerit, headquartered in Irvine, California, simplifies the adoption of electrification products for residential and small business markets. A leader in the green energy transformation, the company provides services through its network of company-owned contractors, independent Certified Solutions Partners, and Certified Installers, who are skilled in system implementation and integration as well as ongoing support and maintenance. Combining this nationwide network of contractors with the company's purpose-built digital managed services platform and white-glove concierge services, Qmerit delivers customers an unmatched quality experience related to electric vehicle charging stations, battery storage systems, solar system integration, and microgrid solutions.