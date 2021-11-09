Gov. Wolf Reminds Ida Survivors to Apply for Federal Aid In-Person at Disaster Recovery Centers

Governor Tom Wolf today reminded survivors of the remnants of Hurricane Ida to apply for federal aid and learn about local resources available to help their recovery by visiting a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in their area.

“People are still suffering from this terrible storm, and we want to make sure that they know all their options for getting help,” said Gov. Wolf. “DRCs are one-stop shopping for survivors, and I encourage anyone who has questions to stop by and see for themselves.”

FEMA approved the Governor’s request to extend the deadline to apply for Individual Assistance (IA) until Dec. 10, 2021 to allow homeowners and renters in Bedford, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Northampton, Philadelphia, and York counties extra time to apply for assistance for damage caused by the Remnants of Hurricane Ida between Aug. 31 and Sept. 5.

FEMA’s Individual Assistance program is designed to help survivors with immediate essential needs and to help displaced survivors find a safe, functional place to live temporarily until they can return home. Many survivors may have additional needs beyond what can be provided by FEMA. The agency works closely with state, federal, faith-based and voluntary agencies to help match survivors who have remaining needs with other sources of assistance.

DRCs provide disaster survivors with information from Pennsylvania state agencies, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance, learn about the types of assistance available, learn about the appeals process and get updates on applications.

You can visit a disaster recovery center at:

Montgomery Co. Community College, Health Sciences Gym, 340 DeKalb Pike, Blue Bell Scheduled to close permanently on Wednesday, Nov. 10

Former CVS store, 7219 Ridge Ave., Philadelphia Scheduled to close permanently on Saturday, Nov. 13

Ashbridge Square Shopping Center, 945 E. Lancaster Ave., Downingtown Scheduled to close permanently on Saturday, Nov. 13

Manchester Township Municipal Building, 3200 Farmtrail Rd., York Tentatively scheduled to close permanently on Saturday, Nov. 20.

Bedford Fire Department, 248 W Penn St., Bedford Tentatively scheduled to close permanently on Saturday, Nov. 20.



Hours of operation for the fixed DRCs are:

Monday – Friday: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. (All recovery centers are closed Thursday, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day)

Saturday – 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Mobile DRCs are scheduled at the following dates and times:

430 Plymouth Rd., Plymouth Meeting, PA.

Hours of operation:

Tuesday, Nov. 9, and Wednesday, Nov. 10: Noon – 7:00 p.m.

Oaks Fire Company No. 1

260 Greentree Rd., Phoenixville, PA 19460

Hours of operations:

Wednesday, Nov. 17 and Thursday, Nov. 18: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

In addition to federal support, DRCs can provide survivors with information from state and county agencies as well. Details vary by DRC, but survivors can learn about the Emergency Rental Assistance Program; home heating assistance (LIHEAP); flood, homeowners and renters insurance; replacing important identification documents; Area Agencies on Aging; consumer protection and complaints; and mental health assistance.

Help will still be available after the centers close. You can get in touch with FEMA:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov

Download the FEMA app to your smartphone from Google Play or the Apple App store.

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-FEMA (3362) or TTY 800-462-7585. Lines are open 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. daily. Help is available in most languages.

More information is available online at www.pema.pa.gov/ida.