Celebrity Solstice cruise ship to arrive at Honolulu Harbor for fuel

Posted on Nov 9, 2021 in Harbors News, Main, News

No passengers are on the ship

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) Harbors Division informs the public that the cruise ship Celebrity Solstice is scheduled to arrive at Honolulu Harbor for fuel and provisions on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, and is expected to depart Saturday Nov. 20, 2021.

The ship is coming from Singapore en route to San Diego with no passengers and 95 crew members on board. It is stopping in Honolulu for fuel and provisions only. All crewmembers will be restricted to the vessel while in port. No passengers have been on the ship since March 2020.

Cruise lines worldwide have extended their suspension of operations due to COVID-19. Harbors Division continues to maintain communications with cruise lines, and no cruise port calls to Hawaii have been planned through the end of the year.

###

