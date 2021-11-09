State disciplines health care providers-R21-25

For immediate release: November 8, 2021 (21-222)

State disciplines health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency website.

Benton County

In September 2021 the Nursing Assistant Program charged certified nursing assistant Vickie Lanae Buck (NC60086485) with unprofessional conduct. Buck was convicted of attempted forgery in 2020 and was previously convicted for driving under the influence in 2015.

Chelan County

In August 2021 the secretary of health granted Suyedid Lozano Vargas (CG61079169) an agency affiliated counselor credential subject to conditions. Vargas must comply with the terms and conditions of a substance use evaluation program.

Clallam County

In September 2021 the Nursing Commission granted the termination of oversight and monitoring of registered nurse Dawn C. Morton (RN00166764).

Clark County

In September 2021 the Dental Commission granted the termination of probation for certified dental assistant Veronica Mykita Fair (D160834128).

Grant County

In August 2021 the Osteopathic Board of Medicine and Surgery charged osteopathic physician Allen D. Quinn (OP00001193) with unprofessional conduct. Quinn allegedly failed to comply with a previous order by prescribing opioid medications to patients and also failed to transfer the controlled substance prescribing to another provider as directed by the order.

King County

In June 2021 the secretary of health entered an agreement with behavioral technician Vanessa Heimrich (CB61136633) granting her a credential subject to conditions. Heimrich must comply with the terms and conditions including three years of probation. Heimrich has a pending charge in Oregon for alleged first-degree criminal mischief.

In July 2021 the secretary of health denied the registered nursing assistant license application of Paul Kibe Kariuki (NA60961808). Kariuki’s license to practice as a certified nursing assistant in Washington was previously suspended indefinitely for unprofessional conduct.

In August 2021 the Board of Psychology entered an agreement with Stephen K. Greenhouse (PY00003708). Greenhouse must comply with terms and conditions including hiring a consultant in the area of maintenance of professional boundaries, sufficiency of treatment modalities, and compliance with client referrals, recordkeeping, and termination requirements.

In September 2021 the secretary of health granted the termination of probation for certified nursing assistant Nicole Ann Kunz (NC60224374).

In August 2021 the Veterinary Board of Governors granted reinstatement of veterinary technician Jennifer M. Pride (AT60013793) and placed conditions on her credential.

In August 2021 the secretary of health granted the termination of conditions for massage therapist Dereck L. Olsen (MA00016849).

In September 2021 the secretary of health issued a notice of intent to issue a cease-and-desist order against Xianmin Meng for allegedly practicing massage without a license.

In August 2021 the secretary of health denied the medical assistant-phlebotomist license application of Leroy E. Taylor (PC61077328). Taylor was convicted of driving under the influence and reckless driving in 2016, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock in 2020, and allegedly failed to comply with a substance use evaluation requirement issued in January 2021.

In August 2021 the secretary of health conditionally granted the credentials of substance use disorder professional trainee Fidelia Vasquez (CO61142346).

In September 2021 the secretary of health conditionally granted the credential of substance use disorder professional trainee Jennifer Elizabeth Hansen (CO61157537). Hansen must comply with terms and conditions including 24 months of probation. Hansen was allegedly convicted of driving under the influence in 2014, 2019, and 2020.

Kitsap County

In July 2021 the Dental Commission denied the dental assistant license application of Steve Colon (D161021702). Colon was convicted of second-degree child molestation.

Lewis County

In September 2021 the Massage Therapist Program charged massage therapist Stacy Dagnon (MA00008770) with unprofessional conduct. Dagnon allegedly treated a client while her credentials were expired and later failed to provide records and a response to a complaint in November 2020.

Pierce County

In September 2021 the Veterinary Board of Governors charged Kamal J. Walia (VT00002554) with unprofessional conduct. Walia allegedly failed to adhere to the standards of care while extracting several teeth from a cat.

In September 2021 the Nursing Commission charged Elizabeth Tracy Anderson (RN60136609) with unprofessional conduct. Anderson allegedly, while under a substance use monitoring contract, tested positive for a controlled substance, and subsequently withdrew from the substance use monitoring program.

In September 2021 the Mental Health Counselor Program charged mental health counselor Amanda Anna Boley (LH60429375) with unprofessional conduct for allegedly violating documentation and disclosure requirements for a patient’s treatment records.

Skagit County

In September 2021 the Nursing Commission charged advanced registered nurse practitioner and registered nurse Robyn Margot Choffel (AP30003913-FNP, RN 00103955) with unprofessional conduct. Choffel allegedly attempted to light her own house on fire and prescribed controlled substances to her boyfriend in violation of a court order. Choffel also pleaded guilty in 2020 to a charge of first-degree attempted criminal impersonation. Additionally, Choffel allegedly failed to provide a written statement about the allegations as requested by the Nursing Commission.

Snohomish County

In September 2021 the Massage Therapist Program charged massage therapist Mei Hong (MA60230300) with unprofessional conduct for allegedly failing to display valid licenses and not ensuring employees possess valid credentials.

In September 2021 the Nursing Commission entered an agreement with registered nurse Marci Reanee Cunningham (RN60455697). Cunningham must comply with terms and conditions including 24 months of probation and the completion of courses in ethics of nursing practice, jurisprudence, and wound care.

Spokane County

In September 2021 the Nursing Commission charged registered nurse Traci C. Pierce (RN00094418) with unprofessional conduct for allegedly failing to schedule an investigative mental health examination as ordered by the Nursing Commission on July 3, 2021.

In September 2021 the Nursing Assistant Program entered an agreement to grant reinstatement of the certified nursing assistant credential for Margaret Kavanaugh (NC10094266). Kavanaugh must comply with terms and conditions including compliance and monitoring of a substance use evaluation program.

In September 2021 the Medical Assistant Program charged medical assistant Clarisa Marie Chavarria (MR61008065) with unprofessional conduct. Chavarria was convicted of second-degree assault of a child in August 2020. Chavarria also allegedly failed to provide a program investigator with the requested full and complete explanation of the allegations in the child assault conviction.

Thurston County

In August 2021 the Nursing Assistant Program charged registered nursing assistant Brittney N. Krall (NA61002455) with unprofessional conduct. Krall was convicted of second-degree attempted robbery, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful imprisonment in 2020.

Yakima County

In August 2021 the Nursing Assistant Program charged certified nursing assistant Jennifer L. Coles (NC10011962) with unprofessional conduct. Coles allegedly admitted to a department of health investigator that she stole about $20,000 from her mother while acting as durable power of attorney.

In September 2021 the Nursing Commission granted the termination of probation for licensed practical nurse Anna Marie Paz (LP60166051).