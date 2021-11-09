Rhode Island to Recognize World Diabetes Day with Virtual Event on November 13th

This year, Rhode Island will recognize World Diabetes Day on Saturday, November 13th with a virtual event starting at 9 a.m. that aims to raise awareness about diabetes and help Rhode Islanders reduce their risk of diabetes or manage its impact on their lives.

The event is free. However, registration is required.

Rhode Island World Diabetes Day 2021 will be a full morning of presentations, discussions, questions-and-answer sessions, and more. The program is for anyone impacted by diabetes—people living with or at risk of developing diabetes, family members, caregivers, providers, and other allied members of the healthcare team are welcome to attend.

In Rhode Island, one in 10 individuals is living with diabetes and one in three is at risk of developing diabetes. Up to 90% of these Rhode Islanders don't know they are at risk.

"With the COVID-19 pandemic still underway, Rhode Island World Diabetes Day carries the added significance of spreading information about a condition that puts people at greater risk for developing severe illness from COVID-19," said Megan Fallon-Sheridan, the Program Administrator of RIDOH's Diabetes, Heart Disease, and Stroke Program. "We're excited to share this year's thoughtful and dynamic program. The day will feature tips and conversations to help Rhode Islanders take small steps toward better health—ranging from healthy eating to mind, movement, and healthy self."

Attendees can join for the entire event or choose the topics that most interest them. To learn more and register, visit www.riwdd.org.

Schedule of Virtual Events:

- 9 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. - Kickoff: Diabetes 2021, RIDOH leadership

- 9:15 a.m. – 9:45 a.m. - Addressing Living with Diabetes, JC Aragone, Professional Tennis Player (in partnership with Novo Nordisk)

- 9:50 a.m. – 10:20 a.m. - Know Your Diabetes by Heart, Lupe Barraza (in partnership with the American Diabetes Association)

- 10:25 a.m. – 10:55 a.m. - Trivia Contest, hosted by Al Lewis; Quizzify

- 11 a.m. – 11:20 a.m. - Cooking Demo, Jeanette Nessett, RDN, LDN; Lifespan Community Health Institute

- 11:20 a.m. – 11:35 a.m. - Diabetes Prevention and Management Testimonials and Tips Video, Lifespan Community Health Institute

- 11:35 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. - 2021 Rhode to Wellness Challenge Results, Jennifer Fine, RD, LDN, CDOE

- 11:45 a.m. – 11:55 a.m. - Grace Diaz Blue Light Award Presentation, Representative Grace Diaz

- 11:55 a.m. – Noon - Closing Remarks, Deborah Newell, RPh, CDOE, CVDOE and Megan Fallon-Sheridan, MS, RD; RIWDD Co-Chairs

Rhode Island World Diabetes Day is planned in partnership with Diabetes Education Partners of Rhode Island, the Rhode Island Parent Information Network, and several other sponsors.