Grant Pinkerton of Pinkerton's BBQ Teaches How to Cook the Perfect Brisket This Holiday Season
When I think of barbecue, I think of kinship, familiarity, and family environment.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grant Pinkerton, owner, and founder of Pinkerton’s BBQ, recently dished all his best practices, tools, and tricks for making a world-famous brisket right in your own backyard. The one-hour virtual event was sponsored by Texas IT company, Centre Technologies, data backup software company, Cohesity, and SaaS data backup and recovery software company, Keepit.
Recorded live from Pinkerton’s new location in San Antonio, TX, the topic of discussion was how to be the best in your own backyard. While Grant covered what it takes to master the grill at home, Centre Technologies chimed in on the conversation from a business perspective – talking about what it takes to make a business better right from its own IT environment.
Along with discussing barbecue, cooking competitions, and the origin of Pinkerton’s BBQ, Grant Pinkerton talked about one important aspect of authentic barbecue, community.
Pinkerton’s BBQ is currently sponsoring 14 athletes, including Texas Longhorn running back – Bijan Robinson. “It’s a really cool opportunity to support kids that previously couldn’t be supported through anything beyond their academic institution and, it’s a great way to get involved in the community,” remarked Pinkerton about his mission in supporting the athletes.
Centre Technologies talked about support from the business standpoint, referring to how tech solutions work to better the experience at work for employees and customers alike. James Shuler from Centre notes "I've always considered our job to be to elevate the experience at work similar to elevating your home - Like remodeling your backyard. You add a pool, a deck, a grill, etc., all with the intent to improve the experience hosting friends or relaxing." Much like barbecue brings people together, Centre Technologies dives into common hobbies, like grilling, to bring people together while educating and raising awareness on the evolution of tech outside of tech walls.
As a two-time world beef grand champion, Pinkerton also talked about sauces and rubs he likes to use, mentioning his grand champion beef rub. “It’s just about perfect for steaks, burgers, beef rubs, meatloaf, I mean honestly, it’s very versatile… Any kind of deep red meat, that’s going to be my go-to rub.” Grant expressed.
The event ended in Grant bringing out a packer brisket displaying how to prepare, season, smoke, and assess the perfect brisket. You can get meat prepared by the pitmaster himself on your table this holiday season by visiting one of Pinkerton’s BBQ locations or ordering on their website.
About Centre Technologies:
Centre Technologies is a full-service IT consulting and managed services provider headquartered in Texas, focusing on mid-sized businesses. As a trusted IT partner for well over a decade, Centre is recognized for its local experience and enterprise-grade cloud and cybersecurity solutions. Centre is committed to helping organizations harness the power of technology to maximize their operational efficiency and exceed their business goals.
About Cohesity:
Cohesity is an enterprise backup and recovery software solution. As a comprehensive multi-cloud platform for data management services, its mission is to radically simplify how organizations manage their data and unlock limitless value.
About Keepit:
Keepit is a SaaS data backup and recovery software company specializing in cloud-to-cloud data backup and recovery. Deriving from 20+ years of experience in building best-in-class data protection and hosting services, Keepit is pioneering the way to secure and protect cloud data at scale.
