AUGUSTA — Secretary of State Shenna Bellows is warning Maine corporations and non-profits of a misleading solicitation they may have received in the mail which offer to file annual reports on their behalf, for a $185 fee.

“It is a real shame that some people try to profit off of deception and confusion to take advantage of well-meaning business owners and non-profit directors.” said Secretary Bellows. “The Division of Corporations does not mail out the annual report form, making the form available online instead.”

The reported solicitation form is from an organization identified as “C.F.S.” and looks similar to the Division of Corporations’ annual report form, but it is not prescribed nor recognized by the Maine Department of the Secretary of State and this mailing does not come from the department’s Division of Corporations. Maine corporations have received similar solicitations in recent years from entities operating under various names.

The 2022 annual report is not available until January 1, 2022. At that time, the updated form will be available online and corporate entities will have until the deadline of June 1, 2022 to complete the report filing with the Secretary of State’s office. The annual report filing fee for established domestic business entities is $85, nonprofit corporations is $35 and foreign business entities is $150.

Any corporation that has questions about the solicitation they received is encouraged to obtain advice from a lawyer or business advisor. In addition, those with questions about corporate annual report or other business entity filing requirements can contact the Maine Division of Corporations at (207) 624-7752.