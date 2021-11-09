Foothills Sports Medicine Physical Therapy to Open 26th Valley Location in Northeast Scottsdale in November 2021
The clinic will offer free rapid pain assessments to anyone concerned with an injury and are curious if physical therapy should be used during treatment.
The Northeast Valley is growing tremendously, we believe this is an ideal location, and it is going to be a convenient and patient-focused clinic.”PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foothills Sports Medicine Physical Therapy is set to open its 26th location and the 5th in Scottsdale, coming mid-November 2021.
The full-service Physical Therapy clinic focuses on its patient's needs and full recovery by restoring movement, improving function, and helping those recovering from surgery or an accident. Located on the corner of Frank Lloyd Wright and 100th St. Foothills will be open Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Physical Therapist and Clinic Director Adam Halseth believes everybody deserves to move and be used at an optimal level. "I take immense pride to do what I can to get you at that level. I treat the entire body, not just the sight of injury. Whether recovering from a surgery or sports-related injury, I figure out why you move the way you do and how to get you back to doing the activities you love," says Adam.
"The Northeast Valley and particularly this area in Scottsdale is growing tremendously, and we are extremely proud to be able to serve the members of the community. We believe this is an ideal location, and it is going to be a convenient and patient-focused clinic."
Over the last 21 years, Foothills Sports Medicine Physical Therapy has helped more than 500,000 patients get out of pain and back to feeling the way they were before they were injured.
Foothills now has 26 clinics conveniently located throughout the Valley.
About Adam:
Dr. Adam Halseth is a board-certified Sports Clinical Specialist at Foothills Sports Medicine Physical Therapy. Adam graduated from the University of Minnesota and earned his doctorate from the Mayo Clinic School of Health Sciences. He specializes in sports medicine and orthopedic physical therapy. Adam has a strong passion for working with all orthopedic and sport medicine conditions with a special interest in rotational athletes. He has received a Titleist Performance Institute Medical Level 3 certification. He works with professional athletes, including golfers of all ages and ability levels to maximize his client's potential to improve their performance and overcome pain and injury. Adam was recently named the Education Chair for the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA) golf special interest group and has presented at numerous major conferences regarding his work with amateur and professional athletes.
