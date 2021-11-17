Reporting 21 Taps Mark Brockway as Head of North American Business
Reporting 21 is the leading SaaS platform to help companies and private equity firms measure their ESG performance, carbon footprint and impactPARIS, FRANCE, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reporting 21 today announced the appointment of Mark Brockway to head its North American business as part of planned geographic expansions.
Brockway joins Reporting 21 from Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”), a leading provider of ESG data, analytics, and proxy advisory services to investors and companies, globally. During his 25 years at ISS, he served in several leadership positions including, most recently, as Head of the ISS Corporate Solutions (“ICS”) business since 2011. Under Brockway’s leadership, ICS quintupled its subscription revenues and grew its client count to more than 1,000 companies and professional services firms. He presided over the introducing and scaling of new client solutions including the ICS Sustainability Suite and ISS ESG Second Party Opinion service covering the sale of independent reviews of green and sustainable bond offerings.
“We firmly believe that digital technologies play a crucial role in enabling more responsible and inclusive capital markets beyond, not just in Europe but now in other jurisdictions including North America,” said Yannick Grandjean, CEO and co-founder of Sirsa, the Paris-based consultancy which designed and operates Reporting 21. “It’s an immense pleasure to welcome Mark whose deep expertise in advising companies on sustainability matters, proven track for delivering results, and deep well of knowledge about the industry will prove decisive in growing our North American business.” Brockway, who will serve as General Manager – North America, will report to Grandjean.
The Reporting 21 platform, launched in 2014, can be leveraged to manage customized frameworks or indicators based on SASB, GRI, PRI, or other widely accepted regimes and is capable of processing tens of thousands of indicators and adapting to sector or market specific frameworks. The platform currently serves more than 120 global companies including market leaders BlackRock, UBS, Ardian, Manulife, L’Oréal, Publicis, Amundi, Europcar, and Eurazeo.
Clients also leverage Reporting 21’s advisory expertise to assist in framework development, data validation, reporting and in performing ESG due diligence on prospective investments.
“It is an honor to join forces with Yannick and the Reporting 21 team to expand the company’s footprint into the United States,” said Brockway. “I am convinced that Reporting 21’s cutting-edge technology platform, coupled with its advisory expertise, provide a highly differentiated solution to clients to enable them to efficiently manage their workflow, meet their reporting obligations, and, critically, improve their ESG performance.”
About Reporting 21 and SIRSA:
Reporting 21 is the leading sustainability platform for companies and investment firms. Sirsa is the company which designed and operates Reporting 21. Sirsa is a European leading consultancy on sustainability matters (ESG, impact, carbon footprint and climate) based in Paris, France and was founded in 2014 by Yannick Grandjean and Claire Naulleau-Sauvêtre, both engineers. Sirsa is backed by private equity investment from CAPZA, together with RAISE Impact and Andera Partners.
